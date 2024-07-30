We don’t know if it’s global warming or if the theater scene is getting exceptionally hot. One thing is for certain: our favorite LGBTQ+ artists are headed back to the stage and letting their freak flag fly. There’s no better time to enjoy a night in the A/C with some of your favorite performers, including Sasha Velour, Hannah Gadsby, Isaac Mizrahi, and more.

Sasha Velour in a workshop for “Velour: A Drag Spectacular.” Photo by JD Urban.

It’s no secret that drag is facing a backlash, but that’s not stopping Sasha Velour (or hundreds of other queens nationwide) from stepping into the spotlight. The RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9 winner returns with a new show at San Diego’s La Jolla Playhouse.



Directed by Moisés Kaufman (The Laramie Project), Velour: A Drag Spectacular promises an evening of “queer fantasia” that takes a deep dive into Velour’s small-town upbringing in a coming-of-age extravaganza that incorporates the performer’s legendary lip-syncing, projection-mapping, and video animation.

Your dose of fabulosi-TEA Subscribe to our newsletter for your front-row seat to all things entertainment with a sprinkle of everything else queer. Daily * Weekly *

Velour, who recently joined the cast of Max’s We’re Here, said in an interview, “The most frightening thing would be to hide any part of who I am or the beautiful community I’m a part of. So I’m just going to go be fearless for anyone who might be a little nervous.”

Described by Vanity Fair as “the bald provocateur with a penchant for pop-art crowns and futuristic drag couture,” Velour is equally connected to the human condition, making her performance style as emotionally resonant as it is a visual spectacle.



La Jolla Playhouse has a track record for Broadway transfers, including this season’s Tony winner for Best Musical, The Outsiders. Might this drag spectacular migrate east? We can only hope!

Velour: A Drag Spectacular, La Jolla Playhouse, San Diego. August 13 – September 8.

Hannah Gadsby gets the last laugh

Comedian Hannah Gadsby. Photo by Mia Mala McDonald.

Comedian and author Hannah Gadsby returns to the stage with their latest show, WOOF! It’s been six years since the New York Times bestselling author achieved international acclaim with their solo show Nanette, and now Gadsby is back to unpack a world full of cultural dissonance.

“Most people would be trying to level up at this point in their career,” Gadsby said. “But not this contrary Nancy. You see, I get the impression the world is ending, so I have decided to go down the nostalgic route over the ambitious one. [New York City] has become one of my favorite cities to perform in. Is that interesting? I think everybody loves New York – I’ve seen the T-shirts. But what definitely is interesting is that this is my best ever show. Hands down. I might quit after it. For fun this time.”

WOOF! Abrons Arts Center, New York City. September 27 – October 20.

Tastes like chicken

A new queer musical receives a limited-engagement run this summer in New York City, and we’re hoping it’s extra crispy. Tye Blue (co-author and director of the long-running hit Titaníque) returns to helm Fowl Play, Billy Recce and Yoni Weiss’ campy take on the industrial musicals of the 1960s and a satirical look and rainbow capitalism.

Fowl Play follows queer besties Xander and Archie, musical theater writers tasked with creating an apology musical for a homophobic fried chicken chain. (Sound familiar?) The cast includes queer favorites Max Clayton, RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Darius Rose (aka Jackie Cox), one of our favorite belters of all time, Mamie Parris (CATS), and drag queen Selma Nilla as CEO Kimberly Chickadee.

Fowl Play, AMT Theater, New York City. August 8-17.

Isaac Mizrahi thinks life is a cabaret, old chum

Isaac Mizrahi at the Café Carlyle. Photo by David Andrako.

Can you believe it’s been nearly 30 years since Unzipped offered us an inside look at the world of high fashion? Designer, documentary filmmaker, QVC starlet, and cabaret chanteuse Isaac Mizrahi returns to 54 Below, the intimate performance venue in the lower depths of the iconic nightclub’s former site.

Isaac Mizrahi: A Brief History offers the multihyphenate’s unique take on culture, politics, and insider tea, along with music ranging from Billie Eilish to Cole Porter. Mizrahi may ask, “What Was I Made For?” but we know the answer — drama, darling!

Isaac Mizrahi: A Brief History, 54 Below, New York City. August 28-31.

Related* Eddie Redmayne leads a dazzling & dangerous ‘Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club’ Eddie Redmayne delivers an elastic performance set in an immersive space that reimagines the Kander and Ebb musical for a new generation.

#Broadwaytok

Tituss Burgess (Schmigadoon!, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) is no stranger to Broadway, with five shows to his credit, but a recent visit to the Lyceum Theatre left him gagged. Why, you may ask? Cole Escola’s Oh, Mary! has been extended again—this time through November 10. Burgess turned to TikTok to speak his mind about Escola’s wild creativity.

Featured image (l to r): Sasha Velour (Shutterstock), Isaac Mizrahi (David Andrako), and Tituss Burgess (Shutterstock).