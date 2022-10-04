Saucy Santana and Trina team up for the baddest voting song you’ll ever hear

The “Material Girl” and “Baddest B*tch” of rap have teamed up for the ultimate voting track, and you’ll have to hear the lyrics to believe them.

Presented by Black dating app BLK, Saucy Santana and Trina have collaborated on a song letting the boys know that not voting is red flag number one. On “No Voting No Vucking”, this duo makes one thing clear: you need a ballot to get in their boxes.

As BLK describes, here’s “the new election banger you didn’t know you needed!”:

Let’s dissect some of these instantly iconic lyrics.

First and foremost, Trina ending her verse with “gerrymander this coochie”? That needs to be taught in Government courses across the country. PoliSci, even.

Santana coming in with “This midterm is for all the single cuties/Wanna hit this booty? Gotta do your civic duty” really hits at the heart of the message in a succinct and meaningful way. Many things can effect change in this world, and we can’t pretend that booty isn’t one of them.

The line “Politics be so nasty” is a great double entendre working with the sexuality of the song and the culture’s general distaste with politics as a whole. Following it immediately with “Make me wanna flirt, yuh/Show you how to be a poll(pole) worker” is just icing on the cake.

Gen-Z voting turn out saw a surge in 2020, but the less-publicized midterms bring their own challenge in young voter engagement. Campaigns like this that find themselves at the corner of accessibility and camp are great efforts in reaching communities otherwise disillusioned with the civic process.

In a statement, Saucy Santana asserts, “I’m honored to use my platform to empower young people because not voting is definitely a red flag in a relationship. Period. Now, more than ever, we have to use our voices to stand up for what we believe in. Voting is sexy. Being informed is sexy.”

Santana’s collaboration with this dating app is another example of their devotion to queer inclusion. The BLK app comes with dozens of options for gender identification, as well as freedom in choosing which profiles you would like to see and be seen by.

This isn’t their first time using this voter engagement method, either. The track comes as a follow-up to last year’s Juvenile remix “Vax That Thang Up” — though it feels safe to say that BLK have outdone themselves on this new one.