After saying there’s no racism in America, Nikki Haley is immediately subjected to Ann Coulter’s racism

When Nikki Haley announced she was running for president this week, she boldly stated that racism is no longer an issue in America.

“Some think our ideas are not just wrong, but racist and evil,” the former South Carolina governor said in her campaign video released on Tuesday. “Nothing could be further from the truth.”

Then during the first speech of her 2024 presidential campaign on Wednesday, she repeated the false claim, telling the crowd in Charleston, “Every day we’re told America is flawed, rotten, and full of hate. Joe and Kamala even say America is racist. Nothing could be further from the truth.”

“America is not a racist country.”

Well, extreme right-wing hatemonger Ann Coulter just proved her wrong!

In an appearance on the “The Mark Simone Show” podcast yesterday, Coulter made a string of vile remarks against Haley, who was born in the U.S. to Indian immigrant parents.

“Why don’t you go back to your own country?” she said, adding, “Her candidacy did remind me that I need to immigrate to India so I can demand they start taking down parts of their history.”

“What’s with the worshipping of the cows? They’re all starving over there. Did you know they have a rat temple, where they worship rats?”

But she didn’t stop there.

Coulter went on to call Haley a “preposterous creature” and “bimbo” and then criticized her taking down the Confederate flag from the grounds of the South Carolina Statehouse after the 2015 shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston.

“This is my country, lady,” she said, angrily. “I’m not an American Indian, and I don’t like them taking down all the monuments.”

Haley has yet to respond to Coulter’s blatantly racist remarks, but Twitter has sure had a lot to say about it.

Here’s what folx are saying…

The Racist Ann Coulter just told The POS Nikki Haley to Go Back to her Own Country, Let the Games Begin. — Shane (@shannonsinsc) February 17, 2023

Nikki Haley saying there’s no racism in America then immediately being subjected to racism from Ann Coulter is fantastic. — DraymondTargaryen (@JusticeMBeaver) February 17, 2023

Ann Coulter's attacks on Nikki Haley and Indians are disgusting. She told Haley 'to go back to your own country'. Haley was born to Indian immigrants in Bamberg, South Carolina. She mocked Indians for worshipping cows & rats. The GOP worships Trump, so don't get me started! — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 17, 2023

Racist harpy Ann Coulter is like conservative herpes – she flares up a couple times a year to remind you she's still awful and there is no cure. — GOP are Traitors (@are_gop) February 17, 2023

Damn, racist Ann Coulter beat Trump to the punch. As I said Miss Nikki is about to discover her non-whiteness ?? https://t.co/fYaZE5lXrT — Darlyn2 ?? (@Darlyn215) February 17, 2023

Nikki Haley said that America is not a racist Country. Ann Coulter said she should go back to her Country. Sounds pretty racist to me. #FreshWords — LanaQuest aka RosaSparks (@LqLana) February 17, 2023

Nikki Haley saying there’s no racism in America then Ann Coulter telling her to go back to her country is very very on brand ? — toby is the scranton strangler (@OhHELLNawl) February 17, 2023

People on here defending that racist Nimrata aka Nikki Haley against racist attacks by Ann Coulter totally forgetting that she suggested that American born Raphael Warnock should be deported. Fuck her. — Andi Ondrea (@andigirlo) February 17, 2023

White supremacist and neo-nazi bigot Ann coulter takes a dig at @NikkiHaley. Rob Lowe said it best when he roasted her saying : “she is what an abortion looks like”! — ThePreityEffect™???? (@PreityUpala) February 17, 2023

Ann Coulter tells Nikki Haley to hold her BEER on American Racism! pic.twitter.com/FEFmGlmPgo — Talk Real Solutions (@TalkRealSolutio) February 17, 2023

Before you go, here’s a video of Haley giving a speech at a campaign event for U.S. House candidate Jeremy Hunt from Georgia last year, during which she praised Ron DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay” bill and said it didn’t go “far enough” to protect children.

Watch.