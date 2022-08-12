School kicks out 5-year-old after she is adopted by same-sex couple

A Baptist school in Louisiana allegedly kicked out one of its kindergarteners after a same-sex couple adopted the little girl.
Zoey Parker, 5, has not had the easiest start to her life. She tragically lost her dad in September 2020 when the 22-year-old died in an industrial accident.
Fortunately, earlier this month, Zoey’s biological aunt and aunt’s wife, Emily and Jennie Parker, adopted her. The family is looking forward to the future together.
However, they suffered a setback last weekend. The gay couple, married since 2016, say a Pastor and the Schools Director at Bible Baptist Academy in DeQuincy, called them in for a meeting.
Zoey had attended pre-K classes at the school and intended to continue with kindergarten there.
However, school officials informed the couple, two days before classes resumed, that little Zoey could not come back. They say the reason he gave was the “lifestyle choices” of her new parents.
“Because of our lifestyle choices, we wouldn’t be a good fit for the school,” Jennie Parker, 31, told NBC.
Emily told local news station KLPC, “The pastor met us in the meeting room and started talking about gender identification and that they teach the words of the Lord and marriage was between a man and a women. They didn’t think this was a good fit.”
Baptist schools explains why little girl had to go
After news of the story broke on local media outlets, the school posted a message on its website. It said:
“At BBA, we are committed to instructing and living in accordance with the teachings of Scripture. We believe that the Bible teaches that every life has value and that there is dignity in all of us because we have been created in the image of God. The Bible also teaches us to love everyone with the love of God despite their personal choices. We strive to teach this to the students who attend. We encourage them to show love and compassion to everyone.
“As a Baptist academy, we are also committed to provide an environment that is consistent with the beliefs that we hold. We want our students to not only know our beliefs, but we want them to see them as well. Regarding personal relationships, we hold that those relationships, whether in dating or in marriage, should be between a man and a woman.”
It went on to say, “There are times where our commitment to upholding our Christian values will not line up with the values of other people. This should not be interpreted that we have any hatred or malice toward them.”
“A big slap in the face”
Emily Parker said she felt humiliated in the meeting.
“We’ve never been confronted so bluntly about our relationship,” she said. “Our love, our marriage, has always felt natural. Our families have always made us feel like we are two people who love each other. This was a big slap in the face.”
Emily explained to OnlySky why she and Jennie had originally placed Zoey in the private Christian school.
“We were completely aware BBA is a Christian Baptist school. [Zoey’s] father died in 2020. She learned that God was taking care of her daddy. That anytime she needed to talk to daddy she could pray. God was her connection to her daddy and we completely supported her.
“We were eager for BBA to help teach her about the God she already loved. Being a private school, we knew what BBA was and were willing to pay the monthly fees to ensure her education and faith. They were so accepting the previous year. We had no idea there would be a problem.”
The Parkers say the experience has not shaken their faith in Christianity.
They also say the number of supportive messages they have received after going public about the school’s treatment of Zoey has overwhelmed them. This included several schools reaching out to them.
Zoey took up a new place at Hamilton Christian School in Lake Charles earlier this week. Emily and Jennie posted photos of her ready to start on her first day at her new school yesterday.
13 Comments
Mister P
Christian values at work. Housing, education and economic opportunity for me but not for thee.
WillParkinson
I honestly don’t understand why these people are surprised. If you don’t do the research into the supposedly ‘loving’ church you’re a member of, then who is to blame when they turn out to be as hateful as most of them?
abfab
Of course you don’t understand. This isn’t happening to you.
Ken A.
I agree with you totally. This shouldn’t surprise people, do they they think they’re going to make a difference whining about it. Move on.
Ken A.
Why would you be surprised by that when we know baptists Southern and IFB clearly state they don’t approve of homosexuality or ses relationships, do we think we’re going to change them? Why send a kid to a Bible school anyway? There is a perfectly good public school near this couple.
wikidBSTN
Such are bigots. It is unfortunate, but the little girl is better off without them.
James
Stupid of parents to put a child in a conservative anti gay baptist school.
twomen4u
As a retired Baptist pastor who is gay with a legal husband, I can see both sides. However, some of these independent Baptist schools can be quite rigid. I know as I place my daughter in a private Baptist school and she came home one afternoon in tears. I asked what is wrong? She told me her teacher (pastor’s wife, teacher & principal of the school) said she was going to go to Hell for wearing pants to school. No uniforms were involved, it was cold and we would occasionally get snow and her mother and I figured she would be warm. It only took me a very few minutes to reach the school. I had a conference with her teacher and told her I was studying to be a minister. I told her I respect your beliefs but you must respect mine and I see nothing wrong with a pair of pants. Of course, that is not all I said but it was enough.
It is a shame a child would have to know she could not go somewhere because of her parents. Hopefully, they can explain that to her on her level so she understands she did nothing wrong.
MISTERJETT
isn’t it funny how ignorant people like this use the bible to justify their ignorance and hate?
jc555
Just another example of church hate.
Jami Stardust
Children shouldn’t be puished because of their parents. I see many blame the parents. I disagree the blame is on the “faithful christions” who let her be schooled there the year before.
Dr Bob
It’s F’n Louisiana. Move to an area with less hate. Go to a public school in a place like Massachusetts that values science over worshiping the invisible deity in the sky. She’d be much better off that way.
GentlemanCaller
Gay baptists, gay catholics, gay evangelicals, and gay muslims, like gay republicans, need to get it through their heads that their faith communities hate them, that “christian love” is just intolerance dragged up in a pretty gown, and that their presence is not going to change any of that.