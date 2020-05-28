love is love

Schoolgirls squeal with sheer delight as they watch gay couple kiss in viral video

By

A video of a group of schoolgirls squealing with delight as they watch a gay couple share a peck on the lips has gone viral.

In the 25-second video, the girls are seen ecstatically cheering for the couple like they’re at a Justin Bieber concert. When they cry “Again! Do it again!”, the guy filming flips his camera around to smooch his boyfriend a second time. More excited chaos and screaming ensues.

The video, which was uploaded only a view days ago, has already received over 126K likes and 3 million views.

And now, the responses…

