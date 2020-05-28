Schoolgirls squeal with sheer delight as they watch gay couple kiss in viral video

A video of a group of schoolgirls squealing with delight as they watch a gay couple share a peck on the lips has gone viral.

In the 25-second video, the girls are seen ecstatically cheering for the couple like they’re at a Justin Bieber concert. When they cry “Again! Do it again!”, the guy filming flips his camera around to smooch his boyfriend a second time. More excited chaos and screaming ensues.

The video, which was uploaded only a view days ago, has already received over 126K likes and 3 million views.

this is literally my favorite video pic.twitter.com/X5BiqzwdfG — jon ? (@bIaze4ever) May 26, 2020

I wish wish wish I had seen two hot guys snogging when I had been there age! It might have really helped me coming to terms with my sexuality without all the years of hating myself and torment I went through thinking I was the only gay in the world and I would have a life of hell — dontcancelmethistime (@dontcancelmeth1) May 28, 2020

girl in the back be having out-of-body experience🤣💀 pic.twitter.com/5QQZgSIIbX — BΔK (@guccybey) May 28, 2020

as much as this is a funny, beautiful and loving video, this gives me hope for better days to come in my life~ — RWinterWolf1 (@RWinterWolf1) May 28, 2020

Okay but he’s low key kinda hot 🥵 pic.twitter.com/ZL4sgWsuVt — i’m the ugly sibiling (@arkadiuus) May 27, 2020

