The science behind homophobia, the gayest place on earth, & tea time with Anne Heche

What to do with your three day weekend? Snuggle up with the fabulousness of Halston, and get lost with the latest from Gay TikTok:

Blues Clues got ready for Pride.

@joshhelfgottOMG💖💜💙 Follow for Gay News🏳️‍🌈 #lgbt #learnontiktok #tiktokpartner

♬ Bird (Instrumental) – BLVKSHP

Rylee Locker got her life.

@bestofvogueTALK ABOUT HAIR CONTROL😍 @ryleeprodigy @ The Emerald City Kiki Ball 2021💃🏽 #voguing #vogue #voguedance #ballroom #ballroomscene

♬ original sound – Best of Vogue™

The Old Gays named the gayest place in the world.

@oldgaysWhere’s the gayest place in the world? #oldgays #disney #disneyland #palmsprings #orangecounty #boys #teeth #lgbtq #fyp

♬ original sound – The Old Gays

Dr. Wendy Walsh explained the science behind homophobia.

@drwendywalshAnswer to @alexander__raul Homophobia is often an inside hate. #drwendywalsh #psychology #humanmating

♬ original sound – Dr. Wendy Walsh

The What’s Poppin Show caught up with a gay cowboy wrangler.

@whatspoppinshowE90: Michael is back and better than ever! #comedy #funny #nyc #wsp #viralposts #improv #SipIntoSummer

♬ original sound – What’s Poppin with Davis!

Danielle4change denounced Chick-fil-A.

@danielle4change##fyp ##trans❤️_🏳‍⚧ ##ConjuringHorror ##lgtbq🏳️‍🌈 ##BLM ##stitch

♬ original sound – Danielle

Anne Heche exposed her on-screen kiss with Vince Vaughn.

@annehecheofficalNow you know the truth… #vincevaughn #returntoparadise #moviebts #FriendsReunion￼ lovescenes

♬ Elevator Music – Bohoman

Jon Intriago got ready for work.

@jonintriago#ColorCustomizer Happy Flight Attendant Appreciation Day! If you’re flying today, be extra nice to your crew ☺️✈️💙 #fypシ #foryou #flightattendant

♬ SZAS VERSE KISS ME MORE – ✨ SZA FANPAGE ✨

The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus finally got back together.

@sfgaymenschorusThe San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus sings together again for the first time in over a year on Harvey Milk Day. #harveymilk #lgbtq #music #gay #singing

♬ Irish Blessing by SFGMC – San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus

And Blue Franklin came out to his family… again.

@blu3franklin🤷🏼‍♂️

♬ Bossa Nova – Scott Kuehn