The science behind homophobia, the gayest place on earth, & tea time with Anne Heche

What to do with your three day weekend? Snuggle up with the fabulousness of Halston, and get lost with the latest from Gay TikTok:
Blues Clues got ready for Pride.
@joshhelfgottOMG💖💜💙 Follow for Gay News🏳️🌈 #lgbt #learnontiktok #tiktokpartner
Rylee Locker got her life.
@bestofvogueTALK ABOUT HAIR CONTROL😍 @ryleeprodigy @ The Emerald City Kiki Ball 2021💃🏽 #voguing #vogue #voguedance #ballroom #ballroomscene
The Old Gays named the gayest place in the world.
@oldgaysWhere’s the gayest place in the world? #oldgays #disney #disneyland #palmsprings #orangecounty #boys #teeth #lgbtq #fyp
Dr. Wendy Walsh explained the science behind homophobia.
@drwendywalshAnswer to @alexander__raul Homophobia is often an inside hate. #drwendywalsh #psychology #humanmating
The What’s Poppin Show caught up with a gay cowboy wrangler.
@whatspoppinshowE90: Michael is back and better than ever! #comedy #funny #nyc #wsp #viralposts #improv #SipIntoSummer
Danielle4change denounced Chick-fil-A.
@danielle4change##fyp ##trans❤️_🏳⚧ ##ConjuringHorror ##lgtbq🏳️🌈 ##BLM ##stitch
Anne Heche exposed her on-screen kiss with Vince Vaughn.
@annehecheofficalNow you know the truth… #vincevaughn #returntoparadise #moviebts #FriendsReunion￼ lovescenes
Jon Intriago got ready for work.
@jonintriago#ColorCustomizer Happy Flight Attendant Appreciation Day! If you’re flying today, be extra nice to your crew ☺️✈️💙 #fypシ #foryou #flightattendant
The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus finally got back together.
@sfgaymenschorusThe San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus sings together again for the first time in over a year on Harvey Milk Day. #harveymilk #lgbtq #music #gay #singing
And Blue Franklin came out to his family… again.
@blu3franklin🤷🏼♂️