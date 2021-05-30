The science behind homophobia, the gayest place on earth, & tea time with Anne Heche

What to do with your three day weekend? Snuggle up with the fabulousness of Halston, and get lost with the latest from Gay TikTok:

Blues Clues got ready for Pride.

Rylee Locker got her life.

The Old Gays named the gayest place in the world.

Dr. Wendy Walsh explained the science behind homophobia.

The What’s Poppin Show caught up with a gay cowboy wrangler.

Danielle4change denounced Chick-fil-A.

Anne Heche exposed her on-screen kiss with Vince Vaughn.

Jon Intriago got ready for work.

The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus finally got back together.

And Blue Franklin came out to his family… again.