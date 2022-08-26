Scott Patterson felt like a “meat stick” on ‘Gilmore Girls’ set: “It was the most disturbing time”

I realized it wasn’t OK, and it didn’t make me feel comfortable at all. It made me feel really embarrassed, actually. It is infuriating to be treated that way–it is infuriating– because you’re being treated like an object.
It’s disturbing, and it’s disgusting, and I had to endure that through that entire scene and many takes. It was all about the butt, the butt, the butt, the butt. When we weren’t filming, we were sitting down — people were still talking about the butt, the butt, the butt. It was the most disturbing time I have ever spent on that set, and I couldn’t wait for that day to be over.
It’s as disgusting for women to objectify men as it is for men to objectify women, and it’s as harmful. Just because it was 2003 doesn’t mean it was OK. It’s never OK, and I didn’t feel comfortable doing it, and it pissed me off. And I never said anything, so I was angry at myself for never saying anything. But I had this job, and I didn’t want to make waves and all that.
Actor Scott Patterson speaking on his I Am All In podcast about appearing in an episode of the WB’s Gilmore Girls in which Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and her co-worker Sookie St. James (Melissa McCarthy) continually discussed his butt and how it made him feel like “some kind of meat stick.”
5 Comments
abfab
Pay-back’s a bitch, bitch.
inbama
That ought to be a happy memory considering nobody’s pay to see it now.
Bromancer7
Awwww, poor thing. He had no problems cashing the checks, right? A tiny taste of what actresses have endured for decades and he loses his goddamned mind. Teeny tiny violins, dude.
Walking the Dog
Who?
bachy
Not sure how his butt could have been the focus of so much attention in that a quick perusal of IMDb photos show him wearing a long, untucked, blousy flannel shirt and baggy jeans in virtually every scene.
Yes, I checked– but for “research purposes” only!