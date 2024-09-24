Sean Hayes has paid a sweet birthday tribute to his husband.

“Happy Birthday to my fella, Scotty,” the Will & Grace star said on an Instagram post alongside a photo of his other half. “I wouldn’t be able to function in life if it weren’t for this man. He is the best human I’ve ever known, period. And I love him with all my heart. I can’t quite pronounce his last name though. Fingers crossed I’ll get it right by his next birthday. ❤️🎂”

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

Scott’s surname is Icenogle.

Icenogle, who turned 55 on Sunday, had an “army brat” childhood. His family moved 17 times when he was a kid. He graduated from high school in Alexandria, Virginia, and then attended the University of Iowa. He is an award-winning composer and music producer for TV and film. Both men have highlighted each other’s successes in their respective fields.

I’m so proud of my husband, Scott Icenogle, and his producing partner, Lior Rosner, for composing the music for the final season trailer for “Star Trek: Discovery”! It’s the best trailer music in the universe! https://t.co/dYY7OIR4S6 — Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) February 23, 2024

Will & Grace

Sean Hayes, 54, found fame playing Jack McFarland on Will & Grace. The award-winning, groundbreaking sitcom first aired in 1998. Hayes won an Emmy and four SAG awards for the role. He won a Tony award in 2023 for his leading role in the play, Goodnight, Oscar.

When Will & Grace first blew up, Hayes avoided talking about his own personal life and sexuality. He suggested audiences would keep a more open mind about the characters he played if they didn’t know too much about him as a person.

Then, in 2010, talking to The Advocate, he confirmed what was an open secret in Hollywood: He was gay and in a relationship.

Responding to a snarky critique the magazine had formerly run about Hayes not talking to the outlet, he responded, “Really? You’re gonna shoot the gay guy down? I never have had a problem saying who I am.

“I am who I am. I was never in, as they say. Never.”

Since then, Hayes has been much more open about his life. In 2014, he revealed he and Icenogle, his partner for the previous eight years, had wed.

“Scotty used to be the DJ on the Ellen DeGeneres talk show, and I spoke to Ellen, and I was like, ‘Oh, he’s cute and nice and seems funny,’ ” Hayes told People in 2018 about how they met.

Check out some more photos of the couple below.

Sign up for the Queerty newsletter to stay on top of the hottest stories in LGBTQ+ entertainment, politics, and culture.