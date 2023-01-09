The second-poorest state in the nation just made monitoring people’s porn viewing habits its top priority

Louisiana web users who want to view adult content must now provide a valid driver’s license or state ID to prove they’re above 18 years of age, thanks to a new state law that recently went into effect.
And while that might sound funny, Republicans want to pass a similar law nationwide.
The law, House Bill 142 (HB 142), says that any commercial website containing 33.3 percent or more of sexually explicit material must “perform reasonable age verification methods to verify the age of individuals attempting to access the material.” While all popular adult websites haven’t instituted age checks yet, if they don’t, they can be sued for non-compliance.
The bill was introduced by anti-LGBTQ+ state Rep. Laurie Schlegel, a woman who introduced legislation banning transgender kids from playing on school sports teams matching their gender identities.
Schlegel’s HB 142 says, “[Sexual content] is creating a public health crisis and having a corroding influence on minors.” It also blames adult content for “the hypersexualization of teens and prepubescent children… low self-esteem, body image disorders, an increase in problematic sexual activity at younger ages, and increased desire among adolescents to engage in risky sexual behavior.”
The bill also says sexual content may “impact brain development and functioning, contribute to emotional and medical illnesses, shape deviant sexual arousal, and lead to difficulty in forming or maintaining positive, intimate relationships, as well as promoting problematic or harmful sexual behaviors and addiction.”
Louisiana is the second-poorest state in the country, with 17.4% of its population at or below the poverty line. It also has the second-highest rate of childhood poverty, with 26.8% of its children living at or below the poverty line. And this is what state lawmakers there are currently focused on.
Web viewers will have to enter information from their IDs into a third-party verification system that claims not to store the user data.
Schlegel says the bill is meant to protect children rather than penalize adults. However, if web viewers feel scared about entering their personal information into a verification system, they may turn to lesser-known websites that feature illegal content, one researcher worries.
Olivia Snow — a sex worker, professor, and research fellow at UCLA’s Center for Critical Internet Inquiry — told TechCrunch, “[The law is] really just further marginalizing sex workers, which I think is going to be the primary effect. I imagine this means that there will be an increased black market of premium [sexual] content that’s non-consensually disseminated.”
If Schlegel’s bill sounds ridiculous, don’t laugh. It may actually be a sign of things to come.
In November 2022, Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) introduced a bill that would revise the federal definition of “obscenity” to essentially criminalize any web users who view or share “obscene” images online.
“The definition for obscenity [under Lee’s law is] so broad that it would encompass almost all sexual speech now legal,” adult industry advocacy group Free Speech Coalition (FSC) Director of Public Affairs Mike Stabile told The Mary Sue.
“It would also criminalize fans who share content, or couples who sext or share intimate images on dating apps. People don’t think of themselves as ‘[sexual content] distributors,’ but under this bill, even retweeting adult content or DMing a dick pic is a criminal act. The headlines are about [sexual adult content], but this bill criminalizes sex,” Stabile added.
13 Comments
dbmcvey
So many real problems and this is what they decide to focus on.
SFMike
I makes a great cover for all the secret deals you are making behind people’s backs to help our corporate masters drain the working class’s bank accounts and makes it seem for the religious ill-informed that you actually doing work. Works like a charm.
Matthewnow
I’d respond but there is so much God affirming gay porn to watch that I’m a little busy. Catch me when I give a F*ck!
Chrisk
Yeah, I’d say the best way to protect children is making sure they get enough food to eat, good healthcare, and education.
How many laws are they working on to ensure that? Crickets..
LegionKeign
Want to keep kids safe? Keep them away from organized religion and its adherents.
Caelestius
Exactly. In the spirit of protecting children, shouldn’t they be 18 before they’re exposed to heaving, sloe-eyed, enraptured cultists?
But hey–if checking ID’s will protect kids, maybe it would prevent sales of assault guns and alcohol, the spread of STDs and teen pregnancies, vaping and fentanyl-laced street drugs!
James
Republican is a hate group.
Where are all the moron log cabin republicans who voted for oppression. What a bunch of losers.
James
Most porn sites are out of America, so her stupid free speech killing gesture is useless.
buckhill2
Absolutely shocking, Baton Rouge did something. Now if they’d focus on the little things like poverty, the falling apart infrastructure & if you’re in New Orleans you get a bonus, car eating pot holes. BUT that would be real work, which does happen very often down here.
loren_1955
Distract, distract, the mantra of so many legislators who want to appear to be doing something when in fact these are nothing, distractions from their ineptness and incompetence.
Thad
I was considering a New Orleans flight in March. I think I’ll go elsewhere. Maybe Chicago or California.
Brian
Websites will be hacked, and names will be released, 100% guaranteed.
Kangol2
VPN companies should come up with premium versions to help users evade this utterly unnecessary and intrusive law. Why are right-wing states always using government to invade people’s lives? I thought they believed in “freedom”!