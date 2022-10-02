See the dumpster that might be the worst attempt at LGBTQ pride

If i have to be trash at least I get to be gay trash pic.twitter.com/9PZ5nc3hF9
— LGBTQ+ Support ???? (@sagalgbtsupport) December 15, 2021
We already knew rainbow-washing was an issue, but a dumpster decorated like an LGBTQ pride flag might just mark a new low. Worse yet, the dumpster is prominently labeled “Garbage” in boldfaced lettering.
An image of the dumpster resurfaced recently on the r/queermeme subreddit. “We are not trash, never were trash, [and] will never be trash,” Reddit user u/MaDeMeMe wrote, captioning the post.
Other social media users have also shared images of this dumpster—or dumpsters just like it. A Reddit user posted the same image to the r/therewasanattempt forum earlier this year, with the caption “[There was an attempt] to be inclusive.”
A Redditor who shared a similar photo in March 2019 said that the dumpster made its presence known at Seattle Pride.
And other users have found the funny side. “If I have to be trash, at least I get to be gay trash,” Twitter user @sagalgbtsupport tweeted last year.
Someone else made a photo of the rainbow dumpster into a meme image, adding the caption, “Just ran into my ex at Pride.”
And back on the new r/queermeme thread, one user wrote, “I would hope this was an attempt at being LGTBQ+ friendly but failing miserably.”
And another person commented, “Nah, we’re just dealing with a lot of trash and know how to deal with it. Fingerguns.”
bachy
Wonder what’s in it?
abfab
Mondo Trasho
DuMaurier
First of all, I think it’s rather dazzling, and quite a step up from the look of most dumpsters (unfortunately, those colors aren’t going to stay that pristine; hopefully they’ll maintain it)
Secondly…I don’t know what to think. It’s an odd choice with questionable symbolism.
But very pretty and vibrant.
still_onthemark
Maybe nobody painted it at all. Maybe the dumpster was Born That Way.
Cam
I have a feeling the people who did it had their hearts in the right place.
linedrive
Well… it’s the prettiest dumpster I’ve ever seen. Just goes to show that gay makes anything better, right?
osote_tex
OMG this is perfect for Michael Henry and the Dumpster Queens parody!
greekboy
I live in a “to the right of Atilla the Hun” small city, so it was pretty funny when, using stencils, someone converted their brown dumpster into a giant Louis Vuitton handbag. Sadly, it’s now gone.
Stan H
Please there is other battles that need attention. If you are so upset about this dumpster then “GET A LIFE”
abfab
The dumpster from Ave. Q, where everyone is a little bit racist and the internet is for porn and it suks to be me?