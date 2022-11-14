See the US men’s team display Pride at Qatar World Cup, plus 8 celebs and athletes making a stand

As the 2022 FIFA World Cup in anti-LGBTQ Qatar draws near, the U.S. men’s soccer team is saying gay and trans rights in a not-so-subtle way.

The team’s Qatar training facility has been decked out in the colors of the Pride Progress Flag, which include the rainbow colors, black and brown to represent people of color, and pink, light blue and white to represent trans, gender non-binary, intersex and those across the gender spectrum.

Additionally, the team’s crest has been redesigned to match:

At the United States’ MNT World Cup training ground in Doha were the players, staff and federation have shown solidarity with LGBT community by redesigning the crest in rainbow colours. More @TeleFootball pic.twitter.com/HeTU6o3ZEY — Sam Wallace (@SamWallaceTel) November 14, 2022

The logo dates back to the team’s 2020 “Be The Change” initiative to bring attention to important social justice issues, and the message couldn’t be clearer in Qatar, where same-sex sexual acts are illegal, and queer people face regular abuse and harassment by officials.

The re-designed crest will not appear on players’ jerseys during games, but it’s the boldest team statement we’ve seen yet on the ground in the country.

“When we are on the world stage and when we are in a venue like Qatar, it is important to bring awareness to these issues and that is what ‘Be the Change’ is about,” head coach Gregg Berhalter told reporters on Monday.

“It is not just stateside that we want to bring attention to social issues, it is also abroad,” he added.

Long known to be hostile towards LGBTQ people, Qatar has been positioning itself on the world stage as a welcoming place for players and fans. In stark contrast, a recent Human Rights Watch report documented the heartbreaking reality many gay and trans Qatari citizens face on a daily basis.

HRW said it “documented six cases of severe and repeated beatings and five cases of sexual harassment in police custody between 2019 and 2022.”

Knowing the world is watching, Qatari World Cup officials have said LGBTQ soccer fans will be welcome, though access to lodging and health care, as well as the threat of danger, have caused many fans to decide not to attend.

It sure didn’t help that Qatar World Cup ambassador Khalid Salman went on German TV last week and called homosexuality a “damage in the mind,” either.

With the first games scheduled to begin on Sunday, here’s a rundown of celebrities and athletes who’ve used their platforms to speak out against the country’s human rights record:

Dua Lipa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

Contrary to some recent reports, Dua Lipa will not be opening the World Cup with a performance of her hit song, “Physical.” After the fake news started circulating online, the pop star put out a statement making her position crystal clear: “I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiation to perform. I will be cheering England on from afar and I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup.”

Leon Goretzka

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leon Goretzka (@leon_goretzka)

Soccer star Leon Goretzka will compete in the World Cup on the German team, but the longtime LGBTQ ally hasn’t shied away from speaking his mind about the host nation. After the Qatar Wold Cup ambassador called homosexuality a “damage of the mind,” Goretzka responded, “This is an image of a man that comes from another millennium,” adding, “It leaves you speechless that something like this can be said by a World Cup ambassador shortly before a World Cup.”

Melanie C

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melanie C / Mel C (@melaniecmusic)

During an appearance on the podcast Not My Bagg, singer-songwriter and former Spice Girl Mel C said that Qatar’s anti-LGBTQ attitudes make her “very uncomfortable.”

Meanwhile, her former bandmate’s husband, David Beckham, took a massive paycheck to promote Qatari tourism, describing the country as an “incredible place.” In an interview with the Daily Mail, Mel said, “It’s difficult. David is a friend, and everybody has to make their own choices. I understand people want to talk about sport being able to change culture, but when there’s so much money involved, it’s tricky.”

She elaborated in a subsequent interview with Attitude, saying, “It’s greed. [People profiting from the World Cup] can try and spin it that they’re there to make change, but it’s bullshit. It’s about money.”

Joe Lycett

Queer, British comic Joe Lycett deployed an even more pointed criticism of Beckham’s partnership with Qatar, posting a video to his social media challenging the soccer icon to cancel his ambassador role. “You’ve always talked about football being a force for good,” he said. “With that in mind, I’m giving you a choice. If you end your relationship with Qatar, I’ll donate this ten grand [approximately $12,000] of my own money, that’s a grand for every million you’re reportedly getting, to charities that support queer people in football,” he said.

“However, if you do not, at midday next Sunday, I will throw this money into a shredder just before the opening ceremony of the World Cup, and stream it live on a website I’ve registered called BendersLikeBeckham.com.

“Not just the money, but also your status as a gay icon will be shredded.”

Beth Mead

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beth Mead (@bethmead_)

English pro soccer player said in no uncertain terms on BBC Radio 4 that she won’t be “backing or promoting” this year’s World Cup in Qatar due to the country’s laws against homosexuality. “It’s disappointing in the sense that there’s no respect on a lot of levels, even though it’s a game of football,” she said, adding, “Although I’d be cheering for the boys who are going to play football there, from the minute it was announced I thought it wasn’t the best idea.”

Harry Kane

Harry Kane will wear a rainbow One Love armband at this year’s World Cup in Qatar in a stance against discrimination ? pic.twitter.com/8K4h6cin1q — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) September 21, 2022

The captain for the English men’s team has pledged to wear a rainbow armband throughout the tournament in Qatar, along with other team captains from Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Wales.

The OneLove campaign aims to “use the power of football to promote inclusion and send a message against discrimination of any kind as the eyes of the world fall on the global game.”

Josh Cavallo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J O S H C A V A L L O (@joshua.cavallo)

Josh Cavallo, who last year became the only current top-tier male professional soccer player in the world to come out, has been a vocal critic of this year’s host city decision.

“I know personally, if I go there, I will be protected because I’m in the public eye,” Cavallo told CNN.

“But it’s not me that I’m worried about. It’s those ones that are messaging me. It’s those people that aren’t in the public eye that are scared to even be themselves and walk the streets.”

“To see that we’re heading to a country that’s criminalizing people like myself … It’s quite concerning,” he added.

Oliver Bierhoff

Oliver Bierhoff, a former soccer player and national team director of the German Football Federation, said in June that Qatar’s laws against same-sex relations are “completely unacceptable.”

He criticized FIFA for awarding the competition to the country without first addressing its rampant human rights abuses.

“What award criteria for a World Cup does FIFA actually apply?” he asked. “Because awarding a tournament is the sharpest sword to push for the necessary change.

“This has to happen before the award and not after, otherwise you have no leverage left to enforce it.”