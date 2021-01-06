“Senate Minority Leader” Mitch McConnell is having a very crappy day on Twitter

2021 is already looking up, folx!

Rev. Raphael Warnock has officially won the Georgia runoff election against Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, and it’s looking like Jon Ossoff will defeat Republican Sen. David Perdue as well.

Once the race is called for Ossoff, which could happen at any minute, Democrats will have complete control of the entire Legislative Branch of the federal government, which means Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a.k.a. the “Grim Reaper” of Democratic initiatives in Congress for the last six years, will have his legs cut off come January 20.

Though we’re still waiting for Ossoff to be officially declared the winner, many on Twitter are already celebrating McConnell’s loss.

Here’s what people are saying…

Kentucky wouldn’t or couldn’t get rid of Mitch McConnell, but Georgia said…hold our beers we’ll demote him for ya. — KT (@sloyoroll01973) January 6, 2021

I don’t think Mitch McConnell is going to like being a minority. — TheDaily (@StopTheCriminal) January 6, 2021

Waking up and reading that Mitch McConnell no longer has a stranglehold on America ? pic.twitter.com/dxJ1HiRbSL — Brian Altano (@agentbizzle) January 6, 2021

UPDATE: Donald Trump broke Mitch McConnell — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) January 6, 2021

Imagine losing the House, The Senate & the Presidency thanx to Trumpism. This is Mitch McConnell reality today……. — 🖤🦋Rowan Moon🦋🖤 (@oXxRowanxXo) January 6, 2021

Stacey Abrams to Mitch McConnell this morning #ByeMcConnell

pic.twitter.com/zwzV6xw9Zd — Kelsey (@notorious_KRG) January 6, 2021

Hey @SenateMajLdr, I think it’s time to change your Twitter handle… We’ve got work to do. #MitchMove — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) January 6, 2021

I want to thank Donald Trump for finally taking out Mitch McConnell – good work sir! — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) January 6, 2021

When you wake up and realize today will be the worst day of both Donald Trump AND Mitch McConnell’s life pic.twitter.com/WU7CsbIWxn — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) January 6, 2021

How many hours until Mitch McConnell starts calling for cooperation, collegiality, civility, and respect for minority rights? — Eric Klinenberg (@EricKlinenberg) January 6, 2021

Thoughts and prayers go out to Mitch McConnell as prepares to face his biggest fear: being a member of a minority — jordan (@jordan_stratton) January 6, 2021

Mitch McConnell waking up as the minority leader: pic.twitter.com/NaXJhonKe7 — bussy boy (@KrisBeKnowin) January 6, 2021

Ravens in the playoffs and @senatemajldr needing a new Twitter handle. 2021 starting 💪 — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) January 6, 2021

Memo from Mitch McConnell to Stacey Abrams, Senator-Elect Warnock, and Senator-Elect Ossoff. pic.twitter.com/NHNGPBUoKh — 🍰🍴or 🤷🏽‍♂️ (@KyleAMathews) January 6, 2021

Even Hillary Clinton got in on the fun…

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 6, 2021

Now, how about some memes?

