“Senate Minority Leader” Mitch McConnell is having a very crappy day on Twitter

2021 is already looking up, folx!

Rev. Raphael Warnock has officially won the Georgia runoff election against Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, and it’s looking like Jon Ossoff will defeat Republican Sen. David Perdue as well.

Once the race is called for Ossoff, which could happen at any minute, Democrats will have complete control of the entire Legislative Branch of the federal government, which means Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a.k.a. the “Grim Reaper” of Democratic initiatives in Congress for the last six years, will have his legs cut off come January 20.

Though we’re still waiting for Ossoff to be officially declared the winner, many on Twitter are already celebrating McConnell’s loss.

Here’s what people are saying…

Even Hillary Clinton got in on the fun…

Now, how about some memes?

