Sequel to gay rom-com ‘Love, Simon’ to be released in June

When Love, Simon, the 2018 gay teen rom-com proved a success, whispers of an inevitable sequel began to take off. Becky Albertalli, the author of the original novel, however, had denied any forthcoming literary outings for Simon and his friends. Until now.

This week, Albertalli changed her tune, saying her new novel will follow Simon and the gang to college.

Albertalli’s sequel will have a different story from the Disney-produced Love, Victor, a TV series spin-off from the film which will focus on different characters. Rather, her book, titled Love, Creekwood will follow the original characters during their first year of college.

The author says the story will include “shenanigans, exclamation points, yearning, Drunk Simon, Nostalgic Blue, Finals Week Abby, Valentine’s Day Leah, big decisions, and MUCH talk of kissing.”

Albertalli, a heterosexual woman, has taken some criticism for writing about a gay teenage male. The author, however, wants readers to know that she intends to give something back to the community with Love, Creekwood.

Me for literally years: this is the end of the Simonverse. There are no sequels coming. Never. Me right now: LOVE, CREEKWOOD, a Simonverse novella, out 6/30/20 from @balzerandbray in hardcover, e-book, and audio. No info yet on int'l availability, but I hope to know more soon!

“I’m donating 100% of my English language royalty advance to @TrevorProject,” Albertali tweeted, “the leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning (LGBTQ) young people under 25.”

She went on to explain The Trever Project’s role in preventing the suicide of LGBTQ teens. “They do the work I can’t, and they do it with such thoughtfulness, care, and commitment to research-based best practices,” she said.

Love, Creekwood will continue the story of the so-called “Simonverse,” the universe that encompasses Simon vs. the homo sapiens Agenda–the book upon which the film Love, Simon is based–and its two spin-off novels Leah on the Offbeat and The Upside of the Unrequited. All four novels focus on the same characters, though are told through different points of view.

Love, Creekwood lands in bookstores, on e-book and audiobook June 30. No word yet on if or when we can expect a film version, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed!

