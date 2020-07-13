After serving 18 months for posing as a woman to lure men into sex, man immediately does it again

Some people never learn.
After serving 18 months for sexually assaulting not one, not two, but five men after posing online as a woman, a Melbourne man is officially headed back to prison for doing the exact same thing less than three months after being released.
Last Christmas, serial catfisher Peter Valsamakis tricked an unnamed 21-year-old man into coming over to his house by making him think he was meeting up with a woman.
Valsamakis pretty much used the same play book as before. After exchanging several texts and photos on the dating app Skout, he invited the victim over, but insisted he blindfold himself before entering the house.
With his eyes covered, the victim was brought inside and sexually assaulted, prosecutor Andrew Sprague said in court this week.
Halfway through the assault, the victim removed the blindfold from his face after sensing something wasn’t right. When he saw Valsamakis, he exclaimed, “Are you f*cking serious?”
The victim jumped up and punched Valsamakis, who responded by picking up a nearby flower pot and threatening to bash it over his head.
The incident happened just 75 days after Valsamakis had completed his prison sentence for a near identical crime.
In 2018, he was sentenced to 18 months for posing online as a woman named “Michelle” and luring five unsuspecting men over to his home, blindfolding them, and performing sex acts on them under false pretenses.
After serving over 500 days behind bars, Valsamakis was released, but he was brought back not long after his release for breaking his parole.
Yesterday, Valsamakis’s attorney, David Swan, said his client feels “ashamed” of his behavior then tried arguing that he only grabbed the flower pot after he felt threatened by the victim he was in the middle of sexually assaulting, to which Judge Patricia Riddell responded, “What does he expect is going to happen when this man discovers it’s not the woman he saw photos of?!”
Swan also argued that Valsamakis, who is 44, still suffered from the trauma of being bullied at school as a kid and being rejected by his family members.
But Judge Riddell was unmoved, calling Valsamakis’s behavior “frustrating” after he had already served prison time for doing the exact same thing five other times and had not made use of the support services offered to him.
Valsamakis will be sentenced later this month.
5 Comments
Vince
He should apply to some porn company where they can use his talents like bait bus or something.
WSnyder
I hope everyone realizes that all the ‘ambush’ sites are all fake. All the guys who are ‘shocked’ to find I guy giving them head instead of the girl they were expecting are well aware of whats happening or talked into signing off on what happened after the fact [with $$] Now it’s possible that some sites may ‘ambush’ guys BUT they may be offered larger compensation in order for them to sign off on the legally required Release Forms. No ‘studio’ gets to publish those vids w/o Consent/Release Forms. The premise that the ‘victim’ gets left at the side of the road or ‘flees’ the scene IS all FAKE.
Matthewnow
Adios dirtbag
mikenyc352
I’m not sure if my thoughts about this. Cat fishing is sexual assault? Would these men have felt assaulted if it was a different woman or is it only because a guy and hence threatened their fragile masculinity? And how exactly is this assault? The guys agreed to have sexual contact with this person and agreed with the blindfold. If they wanted to know what the person looked like with whom they were having contact then don’t agree to the blindfold.
mikenyc352
Also where is the line where deception is assault? Would it be assault if the pic was of the person 20 years ago? What is the photo had filters or other digital altering to make the person seem more attractive? Is that assault?