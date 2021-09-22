Sex and the City star Willie Garson dies aged 57

Willie Garson, best known for playing Carrie Bradshaw’s gay friend Stanford ‘Stannie’ Blatch in Sex And The City, has died. He was 57. According to TMZ, the actor had been battling cancer in recent months.

As talent agent Blatch, Garson appeared in 27 episodes of the hit series during its six-year run, and in the two SATC movies. He shot scenes this summer for the new SATC sequel, And Just Like That…. He also had a recurring role as Mozzie in White Collar, among appearances in a string of other TV shows over the years.

Bosch star Titus Welliver was among the first to break the news, posting a photo of Garson to Twitter with the message: “There are no words. I love you dear brother. We are fewer.”

Since then, many other stars have paid tribute.

Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda in SATC said: “So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @Willie.Garson. We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional— always. My heart goes out to his son, @Nathen_Garson. Nathen, I hope you know how much he loved you and how proud he was to be your dad.”

Garson adopted his son, Nathen, in 2009, when the boy was aged seven. Garson served twice as a spokesperson for National Adoption Day. Nathen confirmed the news of his father’s passing with his own posting to Instagram.

“I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own.

“You’ll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known. I’m glad you shared you’re love with me. I’ll never forget it or lose it ❤️😘”

Kim Cattrall tweeted, “Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family. Our condolences and RIP dear Willie xo”

In a statement, SATC executive producer Patrick Gayle King said of Garson, “His spirit and his dedication to his craft was present every day filming ‘And Just Like That.’ He was there — giving us his all — even while he was sick. His multitude of gifts as an actor and person will be missed by everyone. In this sad, dark moment we are comforted by our memory of his joy and light.”

Mario Cantone, who played Garson’s on-screen partner, tweeted, “I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner. I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you.”

White Collar co-star Matt Bomer was among others to pay tribute.

Garson posted his last tweet on September 5. It simply said, “BE KIND TO EACH OTHER……ALWAYS. LOVE TO ALL. APRROACH KINDNESS.”