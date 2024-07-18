credit: Sniffies

Temperature-wise, Hot Gay Summer™ has been a scorcher.

But for those wanting to turn up the heat in more hedonistic ways, Sniffies is doing all it can to make sure the next few months are as slutty as possible.

While the map-based app has become synonymous with finding the nearest hookup, they’ve really been doubling down on their sultry fashion merch lately.

After previously launching a capsule Pride collection, Sniffies now wants to help you let it all hang out with their new Beach Cruiser line of tiny speedos and lewd beach towels.

credit: Sniffies

First up is the collection’s two bikini briefs.

For those looking to flaunt their assets in a more classic way, the Vintage Striped Speedo is 100% nylon and features blue pinstripes with the brand’s logo on the hip and back.

If you’re feeling a little more savage, the Tiger Speedo will help you roar throw the sea of men with the swimsuit’s orange and black animal stripe. It also has added Spandex to make sure the family jewels are extra snug.

Sizes run from small to extra large, but the well endowed may want to consider the Tiger Stripe as it also comes in a roomier double extra large fit. Each retails for $89.

credit: Sniffies

The beach towels is where Sniffies really ramped up the naughtiness.

The cruising site enlisted visual artist Jacob Pyne, who goes by the name C*mpug and is known for his work exploring adult themes and sexual identity, to design the two towels that each highlight a specific sex act.

The Bukkake Towel features a graphic of five fully exposed nude men from the vantage point of a person standing under them waiting for … well, you know. If you don’t, google it.

“This velvety beach towel will turn heads at every beach and pool our Cruisers find themselves,” reads a description on the official website. “We made a larger towel to ensure there’s plenty of room to share.”

Below is a slightly blurred PG-version of the towel. Click here to see the uncensored image.

credit: Sniffies

Next up is the oh so subtle C*mdump Towel. The bright yellow towel features a drawing of the backside of a fully naked man on all fours as a giant penis looms overhead.

It’s very explicit and for that reason we can only show a glimpse of what it looks like below. Click here for the fully monty of it all.

Both towels are curiously priced at $69.

credit: Sniffies

For those looking for more PG-13 items, Sniffies’ Pride collection is still available and features attention-grabbing sleeveless tops in body-hugging fits by the gender-expansive fashion line FANG.

FANG is the brainchild of founder and creative director Fang Guo, a queer designer who was inspired to start the line after being frustrated with shapeless sportswear in traditional menswear.

“I want to use this collection to encourage people to always stay curious—whether it’s about kink, love, sex, or just life in general,” founder and creative director Fang Guo told Sniffies.

“Try wearing something bold and statement-making, rather than the heteronormative, obvious choices. Embrace being different, and show off your personality.”

Whether you chose to go bold with the racy beachwear or more subtle with their Pride line, Sniffies has got you covered while you cruise.