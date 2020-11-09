Sex shop owner pissed at Trump for blocking spots in his parking lot for press conference

You’ve probably heard about the weird press conference Rudy Giuliani held on Donald Trump‘s behalf last Saturday in the parking lot of a landscaping company sandwiched between a crematorium and sex shop during which he refused to accept Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.

Fantasy Island Adult Bookstore has mediocre Yelp reviews and boasts the motto: “Dildo’s are great, vibrators are fun, but nothing can beat the mighty tongue!!!”

The store’s owner, Zarif Jacob, told a reporter from DefectorMedia that he didn’t understand why the President of the United Sates of America was holding a press conference right next to his sex shop, or why he was holding a press conference at all given that he didn’t win the election.

“He lost,” Jacob, a retired architect, said. “He knows he lost.”

Jacob added that he also didn’t appreciate the sudden swarm of media personnel gathering outside his business, complaining that they were taking up all the spaces in his parking lot and potentially scaring off customers seeking discretion.

Since I couldn’t get in to the Trump press conference, I went to Fantasy Island next door. Zarif Jacob, an ex-architect, could not fathom why the presser was near his shop—or even happening. “He lost. He knows he lost.” Also, people were taking up the spaces in his parking lot. pic.twitter.com/tm6coyeBCb — dhm (@dhm) November 7, 2020

Saturday Night Live offered its own biting critique of Rudy Giuliani and the Trump Campaign in a sketch starring Kate McKinnon as Trump’s personal attorney.

72 days until Biden takes office, folx!

