The sexiest deck builder, Lil Nas X’s glory days, & NYC’s first d*ck waffle restaurant

Check out 12 queer cowboy movies that prove Westerns have always been gay AF, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Reece Camillo made a point.

Ryan Stacks made building a deck sexy.

David Archuleta got ready for Joseph.

Lil Nas X flashed back.

Frooty Treblez remixed Beyoncé and Madonna.

Tyler Angell escaped hell.

Hugo and Rio showed off their gay dads.

Rob Anderson ate a d*ck waffle.

Ryan shucked corn.

And Jackie Daniels cleared the room.