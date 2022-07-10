tiktalk

The sexiest deck builder, Lil Nas X’s glory days, & NYC’s first d*ck waffle restaurant

Check out 12 queer cowboy movies that prove Westerns have always been gay AF, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Reece Camillo made a point.

@reececamillo #transandproud #roevwade ♬ оригинальный звук – sdhqo,но лайф

Ryan Stacks made building a deck sexy.

@ryan.stacksI can build that‍♂️

♬ Pour Some Sugar On Me – Def Leppard

David Archuleta got ready for Joseph.

@davidarchie Replying to @laurasdiycreations my first time ever doing a musical at @tuacahn.amp #josephandtheamazingtechnicolordreamcoat ♬ original sound – David Archuleta

Lil Nas X flashed back.

@lilnasx♬ original sound – Evan

Frooty Treblez remixed Beyoncé and Madonna.

@dshwnb madonna x bey happy pride! ️‍ #beyonce #madonna #breakmysoul #mashup #djmashup #djtiktok #gay #queer #vogue #gaypride #dj #lgbt #bewhoyouare #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #soundcloud ♬ original sound – frooty treblez

Tyler Angell escaped hell.

@tyangell if im going to die i might as well show off #vecna #vecnascurse #strangerthings #strangerthings4 #ladygaga #badromancechallenge #badromance #gay #gaytiktok ♬ Bad Romance – Lady Gaga

Hugo and Rio showed off their gay dads.

@stuartandfrancis Hanging out with our gay dads ️‍#gaydads #lgbt #gayfamily @Tatam ♬ Angeleyes – ABBA

Rob Anderson ate a d*ck waffle.

@heartthrobert Check out @sugarwood.us in #soho! #nyc #swgag #sugarwoodpartner ♬ Cooking Time – Lux-Inspira

Ryan shucked corn.

@shirtlessoffthegrid #shuckingcorn #shucking #corn #growingcorn #homesteading #shirtlessoffthegrid ♬ original sound – Ryan

And Jackie Daniels cleared the room.

@thejackiedaniels just really feeling the song #fyp #foryoupage #dragqueen #drag #funny #Sydney #gay #wig #jojo #leave #humour #comedy ♬ original sound – The Jackie Daniels