The sexiest deck builder, Lil Nas X’s glory days, & NYC’s first d*ck waffle restaurant

catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Reece Camillo made a point.
@reececamillo #transandproud #roevwade ♬ оригинальный звук – sdhqo,но лайф
Ryan Stacks made building a deck sexy.
@ryan.stacksI can build that♂️
David Archuleta got ready for Joseph.
@davidarchie Replying to @laurasdiycreations my first time ever doing a musical at @tuacahn.amp #josephandtheamazingtechnicolordreamcoat ♬ original sound – David Archuleta
Lil Nas X flashed back.
@lilnasx♬ original sound – Evan
Frooty Treblez remixed Beyoncé and Madonna.
@dshwnb madonna x bey happy pride! ️ #beyonce #madonna #breakmysoul #mashup #djmashup #djtiktok #gay #queer #vogue #gaypride #dj #lgbt #bewhoyouare #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #soundcloud ♬ original sound – frooty treblez
Tyler Angell escaped hell.
@tyangell if im going to die i might as well show off #vecna #vecnascurse #strangerthings #strangerthings4 #ladygaga #badromancechallenge #badromance #gay #gaytiktok ♬ Bad Romance – Lady Gaga
Hugo and Rio showed off their gay dads.
@stuartandfrancis Hanging out with our gay dads ️#gaydads #lgbt #gayfamily @Tatam ♬ Angeleyes – ABBA
Rob Anderson ate a d*ck waffle.
@heartthrobert Check out @sugarwood.us in #soho! #nyc #swgag #sugarwoodpartner ♬ Cooking Time – Lux-Inspira
Ryan shucked corn.
@shirtlessoffthegrid #shuckingcorn #shucking #corn #growingcorn #homesteading #shirtlessoffthegrid ♬ original sound – Ryan
And Jackie Daniels cleared the room.
@thejackiedaniels just really feeling the song #fyp #foryoupage #dragqueen #drag #funny #Sydney #gay #wig #jojo #leave #humour #comedy ♬ original sound – The Jackie Daniels
4 Comments
MISTERJETT
love Ryan Stacks thunder thighs.
mz.sam
Yessir, would love to shuck Ryan’s corn hole. But no more of color-coated Mormon hot-mess David Achoo…Pul-leeze!
JRamonMc
Let David live his best life. He can’t help he was born into the Mormon community. That’s his parents doing.
CatholicXXX
Love it when Queerty features maga guys………