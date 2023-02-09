This sexy bi gamer can’t seem to keep his shirt on and we’re totally OK with that

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zach (@zachnyx)

Zach Nycum is a bi and queer gamer and Twitch streamer from Los Angeles who enjoys hiking, playing with his cat, and listening to Lady Gaga. Oh, and sharing shirtless selfies on the ‘gram.

In addition to all that, he’s a big horror fan. Nycum worked as a writer and producer on Demonhuntr, a queer horror comedy series about a group of LGBTQ+ fighters who slay demons for hire. The show was inspired TV series like Charmed, Supernatural, and especially Teen Wolf, where a group of people comes together to fight evil.

“We really wanted to make that show but at the same time… be completely different because those shows don’t really offer a lot to the LGBTQ community or people of color,” Nycum said in a horror podcast.

Nycum also wanted the series to upend queerphobic tropes seen in horror movies like Sleepaway Camp and Silence of the Lambs, where queer people are portrayed as villains. Instead, he and his co-creators wanted to show LGBTQ+ people as heroes.

“My newest favorite horror movie is Hereditary,” he added, referencing the 2018 horror flick that features witchcraft, several ghastly beheadings, and has made a lasting impact on the genre.

“That was one that actually left me deeply in fear. And like, I haven’t felt that since (the 2014 film) It Follows, when it was just this situation where [when] I left the movie theater, I was constantly looking over my shoulder.”

Here are some pics from Nycum’s Instagram and then be sure to find him on Twitch…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zach (@zachnyx)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zach (@zachnyx)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zach (@zachnyx)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zach (@zachnyx)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zach (@zachnyx)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zach (@zachnyx)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zach (@zachnyx)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zach (@zachnyx)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zach (@zachnyx)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zach (@zachnyx)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zach (@zachnyx)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zach (@zachnyx)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zach (@zachnyx)