all aboard

These sexy “Bullet Train” stars have us ready to ride the rails

By

Star-studded action flick Bullet Train hit theaters today, and naturally, we’re going to be watching for the plot. With stunning visuals, a thriller of a plot, and an absolutely stacked cast, it’s sure to be a good time.

Related: Matt Bomer & Jonathan Bailey set to play lovers in upcoming series of our dreams

Among that stacked cast are some of Hollywood’s hunkiest heartthrobs who we can’t wait to see on the rails (or getting railed, whatever). In honor of their blockbuster release, let’s take a scenic trip through the thirst traps of some of Bullet Train‘s finest!

Get all aboard this train:

Bad Bunny

Brad Pitt

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brad Pitt (@bradpittofflcial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brad Pitt (@bradpittofflcial)

Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Hiroyuki Sanada

Logan Lerman

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by logan lerman daily ♡ (@lermandaily)

Make sure to book your ticket to ride!

If this all wasn’t enough to convince you to reserve your seat, maybe the trailer can do the trick: