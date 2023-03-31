Steamy fashion campaign serves ‘90s Calvin Klein realness and spotlights transmasc models

credit: Instagram

Calvin Klein’s iconic ’90s ads are being reimagined with a more inclusive message.

Transmasc fashion brand Both& took inspiration from the famous photos which featured cis het stars Mark Wahlberg and Kate Moss more than thirty years ago and updated it to celebrate International Transgender Day of Visibility.

kate moss and marky mark for calvin klein pic.twitter.com/CJvF5mQcnd — maría (@MOSSYVIBES) January 11, 2021

The label’s new campaign features transmasc models in a series of posters that will appear on billboards in New York, London and Paris, and in print ads around the world.

In the shoot, sexy shirtless models Tai Hattingh, Arthur Macnair and Ethan Denadai pose in jeans with the waistband of their underwear exposed in a similar vain to the images famed photographer Herb Ritts took of Marky Mark back in the day.

“This campaign takes back a moment in fashion and tells a different story,” the brand wrote on their official Instagram page.

Founded by Finnegan Shepard, Both&’s brand mission is to “empower, outfit, and serve the nonbinary generation, one garment at a time.”

Queer photographer Lydia Garnett lensed the shoot, while trans actor Daniel Sea, who starred on The L Word and the sequel series The L Word: Generation Q, served as the creative director for the campaign.

“It was a real joy to collaborate with a team and a brand that is focused on highlighting the gifts and beauty of trans-masc, non-binary and GNC [gender nonconforming] folks on our own terms,” Sea shared on social media.

He also said “tenderness, collaboration, trans joy, [and] community togetherness” were key concepts he wanted to explore on-set and with the entire campaign.

“In the community we uplift each other, queering the work of image making,” Sea added. “For me being trans is about being myself, in my fullest expression, asserting and sharing my gender magic. This is a journey constantly unfolding in which style and clothing has always been a central tool.”

Watch behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot below:

The world observes International Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31st to celebrate and honor the voices and accomplishments of trans and nonbinary people everywhere.

Check out more images from Both&’s campaign for International Transgender Day of Visibility below: