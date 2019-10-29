Screams

From sexy to scary: The Queerty must-see Halloween screening list

By

The Dark Place

Happy Halloween folks!

With one of our favorite holidays on the horizon, we’ve decided to bust out our favorite queer screamers for a rewatch. We mean movies, not actually queer people screaming. We have enough of that in these times

Anyway, last year we composed a screening list of sexy & scary must-see films. This year we’ve given that list an update to include even more LGBTQ H-O-R-R-O-R. Grab the popcorn and witch’s brew, and curl up on the couch. Dates are optional but encouraged.

Bride of Frankenstein

Cinema scholars just looooove pointing out all the homoeroticism in this Universal classic. Director James Whale–who was an out-gay man in the 1930s–loaded this sequel up with all kinds of gay subtext, from a pair of mad scientists trying to give birth to a woman, to the Frankenstein Creature having a happy domestic life with a blind hermit to Ernst Thesiger’s camp performance. It’s a must-see for horror fans…and for anyone who likes screaming queens with their screams.

Streams on Peacock, Amazon, YouTube, iTunes & VUDU.

