From sexy to scary: The Queerty must-see Halloween screening list

Happy Halloween folks!

With one of our favorite holidays on the horizon, we’ve decided to bust out our favorite queer screamers for a rewatch. We mean movies, not actually queer people screaming. We have enough of that in these times…

Anyway, last year we composed a screening list of sexy & scary must-see films. This year we’ve given that list an update to include even more LGBTQ H-O-R-R-O-R. Grab the popcorn and witch’s brew, and curl up on the couch. Dates are optional but encouraged.