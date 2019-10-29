From sexy to scary: The Queerty must-see Halloween screening list

Happy Halloween folks!
With one of our favorite holidays on the horizon, we’ve decided to bust out our favorite queer screamers for a rewatch. We mean movies, not actually queer people screaming. We have enough of that in these times…
Anyway, last year we composed a screening list of sexy & scary must-see films. This year we’ve given that list an update to include even more LGBTQ H-O-R-R-O-R. Grab the popcorn and witch’s brew, and curl up on the couch. Dates are optional but encouraged.
Bride of Frankenstein
Cinema scholars just looooove pointing out all the homoeroticism in this Universal classic. Director James Whale–who was an out-gay man in the 1930s–loaded this sequel up with all kinds of gay subtext, from a pair of mad scientists trying to give birth to a woman, to the Frankenstein Creature having a happy domestic life with a blind hermit to Ernst Thesiger’s camp performance. It’s a must-see for horror fans…and for anyone who likes screaming queens with their screams.
Streams on Peacock, Amazon, YouTube, iTunes & VUDU.
6 Comments
jcoberkrom
If you liked “The Haunting” check out the book by Shirley Jackson. Even better.
Charlie in Charge
Solid list, Queerty! For years I assumed gay cinephiles were overplaying the Nightmare on Elm Street 2 homoeroticism but I finally watched it and there is No. Other. possible reading for that film.
Elvira is my favorite from the above but the Hunger is high art and Covenant is a guilty pleasure.
TwinPeaker
Why the hell are they ashamed to put Elvira on this list?!? Halloween is all about camp and Elvira is the queen of Halloween ?
JPDonahue
Did you just skip straight to Post a Comment? Elvira is on the list.
man5996853
@JPDonahue…Did you not read the blurb beneath the photo? A direct quote: we only feel slightly ashamed to include it here. Just slightly.
radiooutmike
I saw Freddy 2 when it was out with my best friend. I remember being upset that the heroine wasn’t that really cute to me. and I remember being unsettled in that whistle-walk, “No, I’m not gay” way.