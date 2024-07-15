Richard Simmons (Photo: Shutterstock)

Tributes have poured in for Richard Simmons, the much-loved and hugely popular fitness instructor who died Saturday at his home in the Hollywood Hills, according to his longtime publicist, Tom Estey.

The news came as a shock to many of his fans. Simmons celebrated his 76th birthday on Friday and posted just hours before his death to thank people for their birthday messages.

A statement from Simmons’ brother, Lemmy, suggested the fitness expert’s death was unexpected.

“I don’t want people to be sad about my brother,” Lemmy said on Facebook. “I want them to remember him for the genuine joy and love he brought to people’s lives. He truly cared about people. He called, wrote, and emailed thousands of people throughout his career to offer help. So don’t be sad. Celebrate his life!”

“He was very excited about all of the upcoming ventures he was working on,” Lemmy continued. “We are in shock. Please respect the family at this difficult time.”

It’s understood Simmons died from natural causes.

Early life

Simmons was born July 12, 1948, in New Orleans, Louisiana. He talked in later life about being overweight as a child and how it inspired him to explore fitness and healthy eating.

He relocated to Los Angeles in the early 1970s, where he noted exercise classes tended to be aimed at people who were already fairly fit and saw a gap in the market.

He opened one of the first aerobic studios in 1974 in Beverly Hills and named it “Slimmons.” His success as an instructor led to The Richard Simmons Show, which aired on TV from 1980 to 1984 and earned several Emmy Awards. This was followed by best-selling fitness videos, such as Sweatin’ to the Oldies in the late 1980s.

Simmons retreated from public life in 2014, leading to speculation about his welfare. His fitness studios closed down without warning in 2016. Then in 2022, he issued a statement to the New York Post saying he “is happy, healthy, and living the life he has chosen to live.”

He returned to social media in the last couple of years and delighted fans with daily words of encouragement and memories from his celebrity-filled life.

Jane Fonda

Simmons never publicly disclosed his sexuality while alive. Many assumed he was gay but raised in a time when it was difficult to come out.

Yesterday, Jane Fonda—who also found huge success with workout videos in the 1980s—posted a warm tribute to Simmons. She said the last time she saw him was when she took him and a boyfriend of his out for lunch.

“Richard Simmons always wanted people to feel good and be happy. He would go out of his way to make people happy. I often wondered if maybe nobody had made him happy when he was a little boy,” said Fonda.

“I saw him last when I took him and a boyfriend of his to lunch at the Polo Lounge. The relationship was new and he was proud. I never saw or heard from him again and, like many thousands of others, I’ve mourned his absence from my life.”

Although many appreciated Fonda’s tribute, some questioned whether she had unintentionally outed Simmons.

Shaun T and Ricki Lake

Someone else to pay tribute was Shaun T. The gay fitness instructor found his own success with his “Insanity” workout.

He said he was “really sad” to find out about Simmons’ passing.

“Richard Simmons was one of those silent motivators who showed up as he was, every single interview. Every single time you saw him on camera. And even in his classes, he was always 100% authentic to who he was. And a lot of people walk around being fearful about being who they are, because of judgment and bullying and acceptance. But Richard never faltered from being who he was.”

Ricki Lake, too, posted a photo of herself with Simmons and fellow TV show host Maria Menounos. She said, “My heart is broken with the loss of this super special human. May he RIP. #richardsimmons.”

“I loved him so so much. 💔”

My heart is broken with the loss of this super special human.

May he RIP. #richardsimmons

I loved him so so much. 💔 pic.twitter.com/pRBkpW41dW — Ricki Lake (@RickiLake) July 13, 2024

Earlier this year, Simmons denounced news of a biopic about his life. Pauly Shore was cast to play Simmons, reprising a role he’d played in a 10-minute short.

Shore was among those to lament Simmons’ passing.

I just got word like everyone else that the beautiful Richard Simmons has passed. I hope you’re at peace and twinkling up in the heavens. Please give my mother Mitzi and my father Sammy a big hug and a kiss for me. You’re one of a kind, Richard. An amazing life. An amazing story.… pic.twitter.com/gM1650BWnK — Pauly Shore (@PaulyShore) July 13, 2024

Nancy Sinatra said, "We've lost Richard Simmons. To know Richard was to love him. He was one of the kindest people I ever met with a personality that lit up any room he entered, but with all of his upbeat humor and joy I always sensed a sadness about him. He was very special. Godspeed, dear friend.💙

We've lost Richard Simmons. To know Richard was to love him. He was one of the kindest people I ever met with a personality that lit up any room he entered, but with all of his upbeat humor and joy I always sensed a sadness about him. He was very special. Godspeed, dear friend.💙 pic.twitter.com/qmlnVLWUrQ — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) July 14, 2024

Personal support

Besides celebrities, thousands of members of the public have paid tribute to Simmons. Many have recalled how he would personally reach out to them with words of encouragement and support.

On Facebook, one woman recalled, “I personally loved him and was so grateful for him. In the 80’s l wrote him a long 4-page letter (before emails and internet) asking him to please help my morbidly obese mom lose weight. I told him she had belonged to every weight loss program and tried every fad diet out there but nothing worked.”

“Weeks after that, my mom got a surprise phone call from Richard Simmons himself and he spoke to her on that call for over 45 minutes. From then on he called her weekly giving her encouragement and inspiring her to stay on course with her diet. He was a saint and I will always be grateful.”

My favorite memory of Richard Simmons was the time he went on Whose Line Is It Anyway and created possibly the 6 funniest minutes of TV in history pic.twitter.com/dKfx5XBVR5 — Brian Kosh (@BrianKosh) July 13, 2024

