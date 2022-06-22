crocodile talk

Shawn Mendes goes full-on reptile for a steamy bathtub scene and Gay Twitter™ is feeling conflicted

Photo Credits: (left) Getty Images, (right) Sony Pictures Entertainment

Okay, don’t freak out but, in the trailer for his new movie, hunky pop star Shawn Mendes’ character gets completely naked for a steamy bathtub scene—be still our beating hearts!

Oh, wait, did we not mention he’s playing a CGI crocodile? Oops!

Screenshot: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sorry, folks! Mendes is nowhere to be seen in this first look at Sony Pictures Entertainment’s adaptation of the kid-lit classic, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. But! He is heard.

The heartthrob lends his unmistakable vibrato to the voice of the eponymous animal, a crooning croc who just wants to hang out with the neighborhood kids and *checks notes* wear a scarf? We guess?

Like Clifford The Big Red Dog, it’s the kind of thing that makes sense in a children’s book, but then is pretty baffling—and terrifying—when the character is brought to life through photorealistic animation and plopped down in the middle of a Manhattan brownstone.

On top of that, you’ve got Hustlers‘ Constance Wu as the harried mother who’s just worried about her child’s (Winslow Fegley) safety in the presence of a carnivore, which is very understandable! But are we just imagining things, or does she have some chemistry with the crocodile?

Funnyman Brett Gelman also stars as a nosy neighbor, Mr. Grumps (sounds like a pleasant guy!), and we have to mention Javier Bardem, who dons some quirky Greatest Showman drag to play Lyle’s eccentric owner, Mr. Valenti. This will be, without a doubt, Bardem’s best hair performance since No Country For Old Men.

It’s a lot to process and, frankly, we don’t know what to say! Luckily, Gay Twitter™ was at the ready with hot takes and a whole range of reactions when the movie’s trailer dropped this morning.

Take a look below at some of Twitter’s best responses to our first look at Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile:

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile will sing its way into theaters on October 7.