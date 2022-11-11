Shawn Mendes steps out for a shirtless hike and the Internet leans in

Canadian pop star Shawn Mendes went on an invigorating hike this week with some of his closest
friends paparazzi in tow, and the images have promptly found their way to social media.
That could be due to the fact that the 24-year-old singer was hiking sans shirt, as the Good Lord intended, while wearing black basketball shorts, sneakers and black Nike socks.
Honestly? It’s a vibe.
Shawn Mendes goes shirtless for a solo hike in LAhttps://t.co/euaB7FQTPO#EntertainmentNews pic.twitter.com/dZodDAvQ1z
— NowMyNews (@NowMyNews) November 10, 2022
In another shot, he’s either getting his arms pumping in sync with his stride, or punching himself in the face.
We’re going to go with the former, but you never know:
SHAWN MENDES
HUNK TAKES A HIKE …
Forgot My Shirt At Home pic.twitter.com/ia3WssxuM1
— Follow JobAdvisor.link (@JobadvisorL) November 10, 2022
It all looked… rather familiar to this hike from earlier this year:
shawn mendes out on a hike?? pic.twitter.com/E5p3WfWPAD
— ? (@RAULFEATURES) January 22, 2022
I'd hike anywhere for @ShawnMendes ???
Listen to Shawn Mendes radio: https://t.co/kfFuSYEzCt pic.twitter.com/nZY6vuYo1G
— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) January 23, 2022
Mendes has been taking some personal time to focus on his mental and physical health after canceling his 2022 “Wonder” tour in July.
Looks like he’s walking the walk on the physical health part, though we can’t imagine having a bunch of photographers following you around every time you want to take a stroll helps on the mental side of things.
Meanwhile, his new film, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, opened last month.
Shawn Mendes looks unrecognizable as Lyle in #LyleLyleCrocodile pic.twitter.com/ocUsnlN04V
— Vulture (@vulture) June 22, 2022
The heartthrob lends his unmistakable vibrato to the voice of the titular croc, who just wants to hang out with the neighborhood kids.
As for what else he’s up to these days, there was this well-executed Indiana Jones Halloween costume:
View this post on Instagram
This lazy afternoon on a boat:
View this post on Instagram
A summer cruise through the friendly Canadian skies:
View this post on Instagram
And plenty of soulful singing:
View this post on Instagram
8 Comments
Vince
Runyon Canyon is the place you go if you want to be seen.
CatholicXXX
Guess that’s why he didn’t bring his boyfriend…I mean “personal photographer.”
abfab
Now we all know not to go there, Saint Vincent. Esp if you’ll be there, which we doubt.
bachy
Runyon Canyon is a dogsh|t hole.
Jim
It’s nice that he “stepped out”. Sad he’s not comfortable coming out yet.
Closets are for clothes.
tommyboy5023
Closets are narrow, dark and they smell. These days Shawn only gets any publicity for appearing shirtless somewhere. The ‘romance’ with Camilla probably ended his career. Maybe coming out will boost his sales?
LumpyPillows
I’m glad he really likes the attention. I hope it does not wear him down. Fame is a really sharp two-edged sword.
Neoprene
Well then let’s hope you get some fame, dear.