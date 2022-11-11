Shawn Mendes steps out for a shirtless hike and the Internet leans in

Canadian pop star Shawn Mendes went on an invigorating hike this week with some of his closest friends paparazzi in tow, and the images have promptly found their way to social media.

That could be due to the fact that the 24-year-old singer was hiking sans shirt, as the Good Lord intended, while wearing black basketball shorts, sneakers and black Nike socks.

Honestly? It’s a vibe.

Shawn Mendes goes shirtless for a solo hike in LAhttps://t.co/euaB7FQTPO#EntertainmentNews pic.twitter.com/dZodDAvQ1z — NowMyNews (@NowMyNews) November 10, 2022

In another shot, he’s either getting his arms pumping in sync with his stride, or punching himself in the face.

We’re going to go with the former, but you never know:

SHAWN MENDES

HUNK TAKES A HIKE …

Forgot My Shirt At Home pic.twitter.com/ia3WssxuM1 — Follow JobAdvisor.link (@JobadvisorL) November 10, 2022

It all looked… rather familiar to this hike from earlier this year:

shawn mendes out on a hike?? pic.twitter.com/E5p3WfWPAD — ? (@RAULFEATURES) January 22, 2022

Mendes has been taking some personal time to focus on his mental and physical health after canceling his 2022 “Wonder” tour in July.

Looks like he’s walking the walk on the physical health part, though we can’t imagine having a bunch of photographers following you around every time you want to take a stroll helps on the mental side of things.

Meanwhile, his new film, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, opened last month.

Shawn Mendes looks unrecognizable as Lyle in #LyleLyleCrocodile pic.twitter.com/ocUsnlN04V — Vulture (@vulture) June 22, 2022

The heartthrob lends his unmistakable vibrato to the voice of the titular croc, who just wants to hang out with the neighborhood kids.

As for what else he’s up to these days, there was this well-executed Indiana Jones Halloween costume:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes)

This lazy afternoon on a boat:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes)

A summer cruise through the friendly Canadian skies:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes)

And plenty of soulful singing: