Shawn Mendes strips and goes for a dip in ice-cold river

How did you celebrate the holidays? We’re guessing you probably didn’t strip to your underwear and submerge yourself into an icy, cold river.

However, that’s exactly what singer Shawn Mendes did. And to the delight of his fans, the 24-year-old posted video proof to his Instagram.

You can check it out below.

Mendes and a friend strip down to their briefs and then wade into what’s clearly a freezing river. Afterward, Mendes is so numb from the cold that he says he “can’t feel a thing.”

Among those to comment was drag queen and eco-activist Pattiegonia, who quipped, “The Christmas gift we all wanted and didn’t know we needed. 🍑🍆”

“Can take the boy outta Canada but can’t take the Canada outta the boy,” said Mendes’ former MagCon costar, Nash Grier.

OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder joked, “BLUE BALLS. LITERALLY.”

Mendes’ video comes five months after he canceled his Wonder World Tour, with some 80 shows dropped. He had earlier delayed some shows saying he needed to prioritize his mental health. Announcing the cancellation of the tour, he said, “After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally to ground myself and come back stronger.”

Here’s hoping Mendes bounces back in 2023 stronger than ever… with or without the ice baths.

On a safety note, please do not submerge yourself in icy rivers unless you know you’re medically fit to do so and are accompanied by someone to watch over you. Hypothermia can set in within minutes!