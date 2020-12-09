Shawn Mendes talks gay rumors & doesn’t mince his words

Shawn Mendes has achieved meteoric success, but he makes no mystery of the fact that persistent gay rumors are one major downside.
Though he’s said as much in the past, the “Stitches” singer broached the subject in a new interview with The Guardian.
“There was a desperation for me to come out as being gay, which is such a ridiculous thing,” he said. “I got upset because I know people who are gay who haven’t come out yet and I know the suffering they experience because of that.”
“It’s just completely ignorant and insensitive of people to be on that s**t,” he added.
In 2018, Mendes admitted to Rolling Stone he was struggling with the feeling of trying to “convince” people he is straight.
This massive, massive thing for the last five years about me being gay.
In the back of my heart, I feel like I need to go be seen with someone – like a girl – in public, to prove to people that I’m not gay.
Even though in my heart, I know that it’s not a bad thing. There’s still a piece of me that thinks that.
And I hate that side of me.
Mendes released his fourth studio album, Wonder, on December 4.
12 Comments
Catholicslutbox
” I feel like I need to go be seen with someone – like a girl – in public, to prove to people that I’m not gay.”
I hear Taylor Swift is a good beard.
he’ll come out in his 40s/50s like all the others…once his career is over and is trying to kickstart it again.
helenhunty
Oh please, Michael Musto literally shared a blind item here last week about Shawn and Camila staying in separate hotels when they travel. If you read Shawn’s Rolling Stone profile from 2 years ago, he talks about needing to be seen in public with a woman to dispel gay rumours. A few months later he was in a “relationship” with Camila and they’ve been shoving their “love” down our throats ever since. His gayness (and desire to remain closeted) is an open secret in the industry and I’ve heard from reliable sources that even his management doesn’t know what to do about it. Shawn is living in a prison of his own making and I can’t believe he actually has anyone fooled.
Donston
The point isn’t what he is. The point is that it’s no one’s business. And we should not be trying to pressure young people (or really anyone) to “come out”.
Cam
@Donston
Except let’s not enshrine the closet, by pushing the “Nobody needs to come out” line. He is in a safe space, his fans already think he is, and it isn’t as if he’s going to get kicked out of his house. The more well known people come out, the less traumatizing it is for the 14 year old stuck in a bigoted small town in Utah who is contemplating suicide because they think they’re alone.
And when he gives interviews about his dating life, then yes, his personal life is fair game because he’s talking about it.
Gourmet Guy
Young closeted gay people have a grotesquely high suicide rate. I strongly believe that if famous “icons” who are gay would come out, that suicide rate would plummet. I’ve been openly gay for my entire adult life, and have been very happy about that. And I’ve seen the suffering that young gay people go through when they cannot come out. I’ve seen them tormented, thrown out by their families, driven into deep depressions, and more. THAT, Donston, is EVERYONE’S business!
Donston
This is the type of pious, self-righteous but ultimately ignorant and controlling perspective that some people use to justify being anti “lgbtq community”. All I can do is hope that you’re really young. I recall being somewhat like this in my teens and early 20s.
“Representation” is great. Being yourself and not manipulating people is great. But no one owes you anything. Furthermore, you don’t know anything about Shawn’s dimensions or struggles. Focus on education, freedom, mental health, eradicating prejudice and sociological pressure. Trying to force people out does nothing but make you look like an insensitive and insecure jackass.
Donston
Unless someone’s being hateful, ignorant, hypocritical or really damn annoying, just leave people the hell alone. Constantly going on social media claiming someone is a closet case and making fun of them based off of your perception, that makes you a bad person. Period. And it sure as hell does not lead to anyone coming out any quicker if they are struggling to “come out”. It’s not going to assist any form of “gay” pride, no matter where they fit on the spectrum.
I understand that gossip is a part of human nature. It’s never gonna go away. But you can’t force anyone to come out. You can’t force anyone to embrace whatever identity. You don’t know about the nature, dimensions, fluidity of anyone’s sexuality. You don’t know where they fit in the gender, romantic, sexual, affection, emotional investment, relationship contentment spectrum. You don’t know what type of internal and external struggles they’ve gone through or are currently going through. And no, being a rich, famous, conventionally good looking white boy doesn’t mean you have a right to constantly talk shit about them or make fun of them. Too many people think they know shit when they don’t have a clue. Once again, leave people alone.
Cam
He needs to get over it. If he isn’t gay then who cares. If he is, it already seems like his fans don’t care.
trsxyz
I can only imagine how difficult it must be, when you are a 22 year-old public personality, having all of this background chatter telling you that you’re gay and you need to come out. (He’s already been frank about having an anxiety disorder… So I’m sure this pressure doesn’t help his condition.) I have no idea whether he is or isn’t gay. And he seems a little confused about the issue himself. But it doesn’t appear that he’s done anything to harm or disparage the gay community. So maybe people need to let him find his own path to the truth about himself, on his own timetable.
masterwill7
Seriously? Let the guy be… Who cares what he is, he’s unreachable for all of us anyway! Just like his music or don’t like it..
CBHaynes
I’m sorry but I’ve been in the industry (meaning gay) for decades and this guy is gay — or at the very least displays stereotype gay qualities. Yes, I said it. AND there is NOTHING wrong with that. But it is what it is. He will have to come out when he’s ready. His interviews are cringe-worthy and make those old Ricky Martin interviews looks butch as hell. It also doesn’t help that the paparazzi keep “catching he and his girlfriend” kissing in public every 5 minutes. Looks desperate to change the media narrative.
Doug
This is the third interview I’ve read with Mendes in which he talks about how he’s bothered by “persistent gay rumors.” Rather than just ignoring it and going on with his career, he seems to be very focused on it… maybe a little too much to prove his point.