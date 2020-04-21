Shawn Mendes and Troye Sivan have very different takes on choking guys for pleasure

Fellow pop singers/twink ambassadors Shawn Mendes and Troye Sivan feel quite differently about guys asking to choke them. Go figure.

A recent tweet made this distinction crystal clear, pulling clips from each star’s Buzzfeed ‘Thirst Tweets’ videos for a back-to-back comparison.

Watch: Shawn Mendes’ bathtub vid giving fans “unholy thoughts”

The tweets can get quite…specific, though a common thread is people wishing for personal harm (in a sexy-fun way, of course). Things like “I want Troye Sivan’s jawline to cut me into fries,” or “I want Shawn Mendes to light me on fire and roast marshmallows over my body.”

But the singers had very different responses to fans wishing to be choked, and it’s not entirely shocking which one had which hot take.

And if you care to dive into the source material, have at it: