Lil Nas X dressed for success.
Chappell Roan cast her 2024 presidential vote.
Shawn Mendes blessed Rio de Janeiro.
@shawnsbrasil Momento em que o Shawn Mendes tirou a camiseta no palco do Rock In Rio ❤️🔥 #shawn #mendes #shawnmendes #rockinrio #rockinrio2024 #mendesarmy #shawnaccess ♬ som original – gAAa
Dylan Carlino got personal.
@dylanpcarlino Dating is pretty easy when you are a cool guy #comedy #standup #standupcomedy #jokes #joke #funny #dating ♬ original sound – Dylan
Rosie O’Donnell weighed in on Ryan Murphy’s “wildly inaccurate” Menéndez brothers series.
Mr. Kyle Mason was the real star.
@elisa_at_treasuretrunk Mr. Kyle may have loved our Taylor Swift camp more than the kiddos.💫 Happy to say we have a group of cool teachers who bring this energy with them every day. Check out which of our programs are available and get your kid in on the fun. 🎶🎭 #parkslope #brooklynmoms #cobblehill #nycmom #theatreclass #teachersoftiktok #teacher #taylorswift #erastour ♬ original sound – Elisa @ Treasure Trunk
Joey Graziadei got botox.
@velourmedical Botox in the underams treats hyperhidrosis & helps reduce pit stains! @Joey Graziadei #dancingwiththestars #dwts #joeygraziadei #botox #hyperhydrosis #underarmbotox #injectables #aesthetics ♬ Dancing with the Stars – TV Theme Players
Colton Tran got ready for Mariah season.
@coltontrann absolutely not #mariahcarey #fyp ♬ original sound – Michael
Demi Lovato stayed ready.
@whyiamhere03 🧍🏽♀️🧍🏽♀️🧍🏽♀️ #demilovato #lovatics #childstar #paparazzi #news #nyc #newyork #documentary #hollywood #pop #popculture #facecard #fy #fyp #tiktok #meme #stantwitter #floptok #floptropica #flop ♬ Originalton – demnix_03
And Hillary Clinton endorsed a Midwest Princess.
@corybooker It's a femininomenon! For more event info visit hillaryclintonlive.com @chappell roan ♬ original sound – Cory
