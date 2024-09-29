Hear the tea Lance Bass had to spill after eavesdropping on Diddy backstage, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Lil Nas X dressed for success.

Walking into #Thursday like #lilnasx at the #vmas

Chappell Roan cast her 2024 presidential vote.

Im done talking about it. If you dont get what im saying from this, its a lost cause. And im not forcing you to agree with me. This is my statement. Have a good day

Shawn Mendes blessed Rio de Janeiro.

@shawnsbrasil Momento em que o Shawn Mendes tirou a camiseta no palco do Rock In Rio ❤️‍🔥 #shawn #mendes #shawnmendes #rockinrio #rockinrio2024 #mendesarmy #shawnaccess ♬ som original – gAAa

Dylan Carlino got personal.

@dylanpcarlino Dating is pretty easy when you are a cool guy #comedy #standup #standupcomedy #jokes #joke #funny #dating ♬ original sound – Dylan

Rosie O’Donnell weighed in on Ryan Murphy’s “wildly inaccurate” Menéndez brothers series.

monsters #lyleanderikmenendez #rickilake birthday #anxiety #life @Ricki Lake #halloween

Mr. Kyle Mason was the real star.

@elisa_at_treasuretrunk Mr. Kyle may have loved our Taylor Swift camp more than the kiddos.💫 Happy to say we have a group of cool teachers who bring this energy with them every day. Check out which of our programs are available and get your kid in on the fun. 🎶🎭 #parkslope #brooklynmoms #cobblehill #nycmom #theatreclass #teachersoftiktok #teacher #taylorswift #erastour ♬ original sound – Elisa @ Treasure Trunk

Joey Graziadei got botox.

@velourmedical Botox in the underams treats hyperhidrosis & helps reduce pit stains! @Joey Graziadei #dancingwiththestars #dwts #joeygraziadei #botox #hyperhydrosis #underarmbotox #injectables #aesthetics ♬ Dancing with the Stars – TV Theme Players

Colton Tran got ready for Mariah season.

@coltontrann absolutely not #mariahcarey #fyp ♬ original sound – Michael

Demi Lovato stayed ready.

@whyiamhere03 🧍🏽‍♀️🧍🏽‍♀️🧍🏽‍♀️ #demilovato #lovatics #childstar #paparazzi #news #nyc #newyork #documentary #hollywood #pop #popculture #facecard #fy #fyp #tiktok #meme #stantwitter #floptok #floptropica #flop ♬ Originalton – demnix_03

And Hillary Clinton endorsed a Midwest Princess.

@corybooker It's a femininomenon! For more event info visit hillaryclintonlive.com @chappell roan ♬ original sound – Cory

