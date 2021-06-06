Shep Smith spilled all the tea about Fox News and he’s not finished yet

Well, it’s official: Shep Smith is the gay, anti-Fox News hero we never knew we needed. After all, he should know a thing or two about the conservative propaganda cable network, considering he worked there for more than two decades.

Smith abruptly left the network in 2019, and it didn’t take long before he was spilling all. the. tea. Earlier this year, he blasted Fox News for the spread of misinformation, and his fellow anchors for sharing too many opinions and not enough facts during their broadcasts.

“Opine all you like, but if you’re going to opine, begin with the truth and opine from there,” Smith said.

“When people begin with a false premise and lead people astray, that’s injurious to society and it’s the antithesis of what we should be doing: Those of us who are so honored and grateful to have a platform of public influence have to use it for the public good.”

Smith was a Fox News host from 1996-2019. He stayed there as a way to counteract all the misinformation viewers were being fed, but he reached his breaking point when network execs refused to intervene when a feud with fellow Fox News host/homophobe Tucker Carlson reached what HuffPost described a “full-blown civil war.”

Drama!

To this day, Smith has no issues calling out his former employer.

“I don’t know how some people sleep at night,” Smith said during a 2021 interview, noting that the network continues its reign of spreading false information. “I know that there are a lot of people who have propagated the lies and who have pushed them forward over and over again who are smart enough and educated enough to know better.”

“I stuck with it as long as I could,” says former Fox News host Shep Smith. But does he think some of his former colleagues spread disinformation? “I don’t know how some people sleep at night… There are a lot of people… who are smart enough and educated enough to know better.” pic.twitter.com/pqrOhVuKgR — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) January 19, 2021

Today, Smith is an anchor with CNBC, where he remains committed to stopping the spread of false news.

“I can’t act irresponsibly in a public way when it comes to disseminating information because that’s injurious to society and I won’t do it,” he told The Advocate about the new gig.

And as for being a gay journalist? Well, Smith loves that too–as he should!

“Life is wonderful being out and gay and proud,” he said in the same interview with The Advocate. “I live my truth; it’s not very interesting. I have a partner of nine years who I’m madly in love with and who I get to share ups and downs with and who’s my rock and who loves my family.”

“I’m so thankful to be in this position. I know even in this woke world, there are plenty of people struggling. Struggling about who they are and what people think of them. If you live your truth, there are no limits. I’m so proud and happy to be part of this loving gay community. It’s fantastic.”

Now that’s the kind of truth worth putting on the front page of any newspaper. Welcome to the Pride50, Shep!