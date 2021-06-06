Shep Smith spilled all the tea about Fox News and he’s not finished yet

Well, it’s official: Shep Smith is the gay, anti-Fox News hero we never knew we needed. After all, he should know a thing or two about the conservative
propaganda cable network, considering he worked there for more than two decades.
Smith abruptly left the network in 2019, and it didn’t take long before he was spilling all. the. tea. Earlier this year, he blasted Fox News for the spread of misinformation, and his fellow anchors for sharing too many opinions and not enough facts during their broadcasts.
“Opine all you like, but if you’re going to opine, begin with the truth and opine from there,” Smith said.
“When people begin with a false premise and lead people astray, that’s injurious to society and it’s the antithesis of what we should be doing: Those of us who are so honored and grateful to have a platform of public influence have to use it for the public good.”
Smith was a Fox News host from 1996-2019. He stayed there as a way to counteract all the misinformation viewers were being fed, but he reached his breaking point when network execs refused to intervene when a feud with fellow Fox News host/homophobe Tucker Carlson reached what HuffPost described a “full-blown civil war.”
Drama!
To this day, Smith has no issues calling out his former employer.
“I don’t know how some people sleep at night,” Smith said during a 2021 interview, noting that the network continues its reign of spreading false information. “I know that there are a lot of people who have propagated the lies and who have pushed them forward over and over again who are smart enough and educated enough to know better.”
“I stuck with it as long as I could,” says former Fox News host Shep Smith. But does he think some of his former colleagues spread disinformation? “I don’t know how some people sleep at night… There are a lot of people… who are smart enough and educated enough to know better.” pic.twitter.com/pqrOhVuKgR
— Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) January 19, 2021
Today, Smith is an anchor with CNBC, where he remains committed to stopping the spread of false news.
“I can’t act irresponsibly in a public way when it comes to disseminating information because that’s injurious to society and I won’t do it,” he told The Advocate about the new gig.
And as for being a gay journalist? Well, Smith loves that too–as he should!
“Life is wonderful being out and gay and proud,” he said in the same interview with The Advocate. “I live my truth; it’s not very interesting. I have a partner of nine years who I’m madly in love with and who I get to share ups and downs with and who’s my rock and who loves my family.”
“I’m so thankful to be in this position. I know even in this woke world, there are plenty of people struggling. Struggling about who they are and what people think of them. If you live your truth, there are no limits. I’m so proud and happy to be part of this loving gay community. It’s fantastic.”
Now that’s the kind of truth worth putting on the front page of any newspaper. Welcome to the Pride50, Shep!
20 Comments
Mister P
They are spreading lies because they make money doing it.
If yelling fire in a crowded theater when there is no fire is bad, then doing it for money is way worse.
Jim
Unless Shep Smith is willing to date me is it really important if you’s gay or not???
Vince
Are you really that stupid or just trolling?
MissTerri
Now THIS Queen is Hi-LAR-ious!!!
Hdtex
“Miss Terri”…..the voice of human GARBAGE
Den
Thinking that his constant use of the infantile “hi-LAR-ious” is humorous is yet another sign of his emotional/psychological problems.
roxe46
Shepard Smith you lie because the network you are working for are the ones who lie not Fox. They always tell the truth and you know that. I get my news from Fox and OAN and they both put out the truth even if it’s not good but CNN and all the liberal media are the liars and you work for one of those liberal media liars. You really are the one lying and it doesn’t go really well.
zephyr69
You just showed us how stupid you really are. Good job.
cuteguy
Why are Q’anon trolls on here? Are they that bored of living in their mom’s basement? Did mommy go shopping for your “organic” foods that you losers need when ur crying in prison?
vetagainstGOPSeditionist
The Christian way to approach any subject….you lie!! Now let me project and force my opion on you. Turn off that traitor garbage, pretend it’s not about what’s white and the brown people are not the enemy. Caravans a coming…BOO!!!
dmurri
Oh Roxe, honey. You’re on the wrong Q website. The one you’re looking for is QAnon. You’re friends and family are over there. Be gone with ya now, darlin’.
Jim Brown
CNN WAY overuses its “BREAKING NEWS” slogan, to be sure, but OAN is 1) the LEAST “One American” and 2) the farthest thing from news than could EVER be broadcast! I think the vast majority of former supporters of Captain Liar now realize that he was neither a Republican, nor a conservative, but simply a supporter of fascism.
Mister P
Poor Roxe doesn’t have a clue.
laurent7465
Roxe is a Troll and should seek professional mental health care IMMEDIATELY to be de-Trumpatized and brought back down to earth. IF that’s even possible.
Caddy4J
I don’t understand why he stuck around so long if he hated his job, coworkers, etc: he stuck around for the money!! 20 years he brushed all that aside for the all mighty dollar. Now he’s moved on and his ratings are in the toilet. He’s a pissy queen that acted like a Diva, nasty to the staff, threw tantrums and thought he was God. Why now? 20 years have passed and now he’s so mad, he wants to gossip about his former employer. Fox made him extremely wealthy, the money was excellent and now that his shows in the tank, he’s talking like a mad school girl. Maybe some of it’s true, maybe not, but Fox has outnumbered every cable out at every time slot for the past 4-5 years, so somebody doesn’t believe good ole Shep! If I hated my job so much, I sure wouldn’t stick around as long as he did, because my sanity and health is worth more than money. So it’s kind of hard for me to believe him as so much time has passed, NDA or not, he should’ve left years ago, but again money was more important to him.
vetagainstGOPSeditionist
Dude, xanex….change the channel. Repeat.
marion
Not coming from the States I don’t know much about Shep. But, if eyebrows are an indicator of the gay gene then he has got it good. When did he come out? Was he out whilst a Fox News host?
vetagainstGOPSeditionist
Fox news promoting the #biglie and continuing to lie to their audience is why over 400 people are up on sedition charges for storming the capitol. Why is there no outrage that they were lied to openly for months. Why follow the orange traitor sheep right over the cliff edge? ?
dhmonarch89
he aided and abetted them for nearly 2 decades- money makes the world go around- hard to respect him/that.
ScottOnEarth
Does anyone really believe he stayed at that vile mess of a network to “counterbalance” the misinformation? He did it for the money. No one with any sense of decency would have their name associated with that cesspool of paranoia, lies and hatred. I have no respect for Shep Smith, gay or not.