Sherry Pie plus 5 more outrageous off-screen scandals involving “Drag Race” stars

Joey Gugliemelli, a.k.a. Sherry Pie, currently appears on Season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Last week, he was accused of catfishing multiple young men by pretending to be a casting director and then tricking them into sending him degrading videos of themselves.

In response to the allegations, Gugliemelli issued an apology, saying he was “horribly embarrassed” and “disgusted” with himself for what he had done.

“I know that the pain and hurt that I have caused will never go away and I know that what I did was wrong and truly cruel,” he wrote.

But the apology wasn’t enough for the show to announce Sherry Pie had been officially disqualified from the competition.

“In light of recent developments and Sherry Pie’s statement, Sherry Pie has been disqualified from RuPaul’s Drag Race,” a statement read. “Sherry will not appear in the grand finale scheduled to be filmed later this spring.”

Of course, this is hardly the first time a Drag Race contestant has been wrapped up in some sort of outrageous real-life drama.

Scroll down for 5 more queens who are no strangers to off-screen scandal…

Tyra Sanchez

The Season 2 winner suffered serious damage to her reputation when she insinuated that she was plotting a terrorist attack on the 2018 DragCon event in Los Angeles.

“Fair warning:” Sanchez, a.k.a. James William Ross IV, wrote in a since-deleted tweet, “DO NOT attend RuPaul’s DragCon on May 12, 2018. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.”

After sufficiently freaking everyone out, Sanchez posted a lengthy apology on social media, along with an explanation for some of her past hot-tempered behavior: “I was on an extreme roller coaster of emotions. So many ups and too many downs. Exhausted, I was just ready to get off the ride.”

Mimi Imfurst

The Season 3 contestant admitted to repeatedly engaging men in unwanted sexual banter on Facebook Messenger.

It all started when two local up-and-coming Philly drag queens, Kyle Ayotte and Ethan Hunter Raysor, accused Braden Chapman, a.k.a. Mimi Imfurst, of incessant unwanted sexual chatting. They claimed there were more victims but that they feared being “blacklisted” by the city’s most famous drag queen if they dared to speak up.

In response, Chapman told Philidelphia that he “deeply regreted” his “ongoing late-night sexual conversations that involved in-depth and often exaggerated cyber role play that although was welcomed by some has made others uncomfortable and used.”

Robbie Turner

The Season 8 alum made headlines when she claimed to have been in a fatal Uber crash on her way home from Queer/Bar on Capitol Hill.

In a series of tweets, Turner, a.k.a. Jeremy Baird, said “Last night on my way home my Uber was struck by a drunk driver. I closed my eyes briefly & it happened,” and “My driver did not survive.”

Turns out, the whole thing was fake.

Baird later claimed someone spiked his drink at the bar causing him to slip in the shower. After hitting his head he had “a very vivid and ridiculous dream” which he misinterpreted as being “100 percent real.”

After undergoing a a psych evaluation and speaking to a crisis counselor, Baird said he was “horrified” by the whole thing and apologized for the snafu.

Jasmine Masters

The Season 4 all-star was accused of biting the hand that feeds her when she posted a video to her YouTube channel declaring “RuPaul’s Drag Race has f*cked up drag!”

Masters, a.k.a. Martell Robinson, said the only reason she agreed to be on the show was for a “pay raise” because she was sick of seeing bad queens come in from out of town and make more money than her.

“Half ya’ll asses can’t perform!” she ranted. “Bitches are wearing panties and bras on stage and thinking they’re fucking sickening, the crowd think they’re sickening because they’ve been on this show. I’m not knocking how people want to express themselves in drag, but, honey, that’s not drag!”

Tatianna

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Star Tatianna Arrested for Disorderly Conduct https://t.co/YhdKHR2cwc — TMZ (@TMZ) October 14, 2019

The All-Stars Season 2 star was arrested in Atlanta for disorderly conduct after she refused to enter an Atlanta nightclub through the appropriate door.

According to TMZ, Tatianna allegedly tried using employees-only back door at a nightclub after taking a picture with one of the employees. When the guy told her she had to use the front entrance, she went through the back door anyway. Police were called and the defiant queen was taken away in handcuffs.

“It was a dumb situation that I wish didn’t happen but sh*t happens and people make mistakes,” Tatianna, a.k.a. Joey Santolini, said afterwards. There was no violence or ridiculousness.”

As for the widely-circulated mugshot, Santolini had just one regret: “Wish I would have just smiled.”

