Shia LaBeouf in le buff like you’ve never seen him before

Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley experience the highs and lows of love in the sexy new interpretive dance video for Rainsford’s “Love Me Like You Hate Me.”

You don’t need to be straight to identify with the push/pull relationship expressed in the video, or with this description:

“With a gently disorientating structure, the piece builds towards an open-ended resolution that loops back on itself, returning us to where we began.”

Been there.

“I wonder what you really think/And I wonder why you’re mean to me,” Rainsford sings.

Check out the video, which is not entirely work friendly (but who goes to an office anymore?) here.