Shirtless: A Star Wars Story—10 times gay fans were definitely swayed over to the Dark Side

For anyone who’s yet to watch The Acolyte, the first thing you need to know is that The Thirst is strong with this one. Between Charlie Barnett’s abs and Manny Jacinto’s… well, everything, it’s very hard to concentrate on what’s actually happening in the story. There are some twins who are sort of into Jedi stuff and some bad*ss lesbian space witches pop up at one point, but beyond that, it’s impossible to know what’s really going on.

But The Acolyte isn’t the only Star Wars story that’s got us crying, “It’s a (thirst) trap!”

Underneath all those stuffy monk-like robes, most Jedi are packing something far more impressive than any mere lightsaber. It’s rare to see, of course—although Osha (Amandla Stenberg) sure got an eyeful of Qimir’s (Jacinto) secret weapon in episode six of The Acolyte—but if you look a little further beyond The Handsome Menace, you’ll see that the rest of this galaxy far, far away is actually far, far hornier than you might realize. It doesn’t get much more phallic than a large, glowing, pulsating sword, after all.

Manny Jacinto. enough said.



All-new episode of #TheAcolyte tonight at 6p PT| 9p ET, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/1MqBHEvl3d — Star Wars (@starwars) July 3, 2024

To celebrate Manny Jacinto becoming the internet’s new boyfriend (is Twitter back to being The Good Place at last?), Queerty is here to share proof that Star Wars is indeed a lustful Sarlacc cesspit, and has been for decades.

But before you start, just know that Pedro “Daddy” Pascal has a Mandalorian code to abide by, so that armor isn’t coming off anytime soon. This is not the way, as much as you might want otherwise, so turn back now if you’re only here for him.