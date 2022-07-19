Shirtless Elon Musk gets hosed down in Mykonos and everyone’s thinking the same thing

Elon Musk was photographed vacationing in Mykonos, Greece over the weekend and Twitter has a lot to say about it.

Page Six reported yesterday that the pronoun-hating, apartheid-era emerald mine heir was with a small group of friends cruising the Aegean Sea on the “Zeus”–an almost $20,000-per-week private yacht that can fit up to six guests.

Photos of the luxurious getaway were circulating all afternoon on Twitter.

Shirtless Elon Musk vacations in Mykonos on luxury yacht https://t.co/xH4luUMTgr pic.twitter.com/j4N21y5wWT — Page Six (@PageSix) July 18, 2022

Now, here at Queerty we are against body shaming, even when it comes to transphobic deadbeat dads who body shame other people for sport.

So instead, we thought we’d alert your attention to the handsome zaddy in the background of the photo below.

We believe it’s American businessman Ari Emanuel, who looks damn good for being 61 years old. Although we have no idea why he was tasked with hosing 51-year-old Musk down.

Here’s Elon Musk on his luxury yacht in Mykonos. Best caption wins. (Credit: ThePhotOne/BACKGRID) pic.twitter.com/krtzNxpSbd — Jo ? (@JoJoFromJerz) July 18, 2022

Musk, on the other hand, enjoys body shaming people in public forums, particularly other billionaires who he finds threatening.

In April, he trolled Bill Gates by comparing him to the pregnant man emoji, writing: “in case u need to lose a boner fast.”

The transphobic tweet quickly went viral after it was shared with Musk’s 101 million followers.

in case u need to lose a boner fast pic.twitter.com/fcHiaXKCJi — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 23, 2022

Last month, Musk’s 18-year-old transgender daughter, Vivian, petitioned for a name change–first and last–as both part of her transition and to distance herself from the multi-billionaire.

According to leaked records from the Los Angeles County Court, she gave the following reason for the change: “Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

Here are some of the responses to Page Six’s reporting yesterday…

Holy 💩! Get that man some sunscreen! — Shane Combs (@shanelesspromo) July 18, 2022

even the sun hates Elon Musk. https://t.co/PDKNp4piW8 — grégoire. (@mistergeezy) July 18, 2022

when Elon Musk gets undressed pic.twitter.com/IEo8ZB2Y0G — grégoire. (@mistergeezy) July 18, 2022

Use sunscreen, or you’ll be lobster Musk. — Jason Woehlke (@WoehlkeJason) July 18, 2022

Get that man some sunscreen! — Jane Fiore (@janefiore) July 18, 2022

Elon is that you ? Please use sunscreen. Your skin is very pale. It’s dangerous Elon. It’s dangerous! https://t.co/nt5v0vWu3Z — Sunay Sabriev (@s_sabriev) July 18, 2022

I hope @ElonMusk is at least wearing sunscreen.https://t.co/hf3HUctliy — Tesla of Cuyahoga (@TeslaCuyahoga) July 18, 2022

In case you need to lose your boner fast pic.twitter.com/OGI0ve6iPc — Hot4hungtops (@hot4hungtops) July 18, 2022

Related: Elon Musk’s trans daughter no longer wants to be related to her father “in any way, shape or form”