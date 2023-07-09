Shirtless manscapers at work, kissing straight guys, & an anti-Pride arrest

Check out 25 pics of the NFL’s hottest young stars headed to summer training camp, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Jeff Perla kissed straight guys.
@jeffperla Kissing straight guys on my brother in laws bachelor party! #gay #kissing #bachelorparty #bachelor #gaypride ♬ original sound – Jeff Perla
The Manscapers got to work.
@manscapers Summer is heating up… #landscapedesign #planttok #gaygardeners #gay #pride #backyardtransformation #landscapearchitecture #gardendesign #rooftopgardening ♬ Makeba – Jain
David Archuleta dropped a new song.
@davidarchie Saturday vibes 🕺🎶I hope y’all enjoying my new song #ImYours! #newmusic ♬ I’m Yours – David Archuleta
A pharmacist refused service under our new normal.
@catchupnews Walgreens corporate office says they are now investigating the controversial encounter. They also confirmed that employees are allowed to refer a customer to another staff member if they have “a religious or moral conviction that prevents them from meeting a customer’s need”. #catchupnews #transman #pharmacy ♬ original sound – CatchUp
Kim Petras kiki’d with Al Roker.
@todayshow Can we get a Woo-Ah! for @kim petras on the #TODAYplaza and #3rdhourtoday this morning? #citiconcertseries #sponsoredbyciti ♬ original sound – TODAY Show
Katya served boiling tea.
@pisauruces we’re all thinking the same person right?? #thebaldandthebeautiful #trixiemattel #katya #podcast #lylelyle #katyazamolodchikova #fyp #youtube #spotify #deuxmoi #tea #drag #dragqueens #trixieandkatya #itsgivingcher #lgbt #extraextra #ooohhthereaintnootherway #podcaster #podcastclips #capcut ♬ original sound – pisauruces
Conservative crazies fell victim to their own anti-protest laws.
@bagelblog Thank you to the security at Upstate Pride in Greenville, SC. They told the protestors to leave multiple times and they didn’t listen. 🏳️🌈 other than this, a wonderful, beautiful time. #upstatepride #upstatepridesc ♬ original sound – Jess
Rob Anderson clowned the Supreme Court.
@heartthrobert #lgbtq #lgbt #gay #supremecourt ♬ original sound – Rob Anderson
Jason Van Duzee built a beach.
@jduzee No better way to spend the Fourth of July than being on the beach in Destin, Florida. #beachattendant #destin #florida #beach #beachchairs #miramarbeach #summer #summerjob #bodybuilding #natural #dieting #healthyliving #lifestyle #fyp #gym #gymtok #summershred #20 #natty #CapCut #ldv #fyp ♬ Amore mio aiutami – Main Theme – Piero Piccioni
And a new Pride slogan was born.
@florallesbian happy pride month y’all 🫶🏼 #fyp #lgbt #pridemonth #pride2023 #🌈 #lesbiansoftiktok #lgbtqtiktok #prideparade #chicagopride #🏳️🌈 ♬ IF YOURE NOT GAY FRIENDLY TAKE YOUR B__CH A__ HOME – b 🐝
6 Comments
BStewart27
I used to work for Walgreens and later ran an HIV pharmacy in Oakland. That pharmacist’s “religious beliefs” need to stay at home or in church or their coven. Never mind the blatant humiliation of a patron in need. I knew a pharmacist from TX or OK who worked at a 24-hour store in SF and would not dispense emergency contraception, “elevator drugs” [Viagra, etc.] and sometimes even regular contraception. I don’t think they were fired, but they found a better fit at a WalMart. The pharmacist has an obligation to find an immediate and convenient source IMO.
Pietro D
Tik Tok sucks big time!
jp47
Okay Katya and Trixie, who is the famous singer who is a slutty, passed around bottom. We want names!
CatholicXXX
Of course the only hot guy Jason Van Duzee Is straight.
fredk
Huh? Wait a sec .. Jason Van Duzee is straight? Why is he wearing butt pads under those shorts?
KissBananaPeels
gay baiting is pathetic