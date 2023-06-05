Shirtless Moses Sumney & a Madonna bop can’t save ‘The Idol’ from being HBO’s worst reviewed show ever

Image Credit: ‘The Idol,’ HBO

For years now, HBO has dominated Sunday nights. Even in the era of streaming and “peak TV,” the premium network has designated the evening for appointment television viewing, offering up new episodes of its most prestigious and talked about series.

Just think of the last few months: Starting in the fall, we spent our Sundays at The White Lotus: Sicily, followed by (after a brief holiday break) The Last Of Us, which was immediately succeeded by the bravura final season of Succession.

And now we have The Idol, a dark drama from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and Abel Tesfaye, a.k.a. The Weeknd, starring Tesfaye himself as a cult-like self-help guru alongside Lily Rose Depp as an aspiring pop star trying to get her career back on track.

While The Idol has generated just as much conversation as the HBO dramas that came before it, it’s for all the wrong reasons. Since debuting at the Cannes Film Festival last month, the series has garnered harsh reviews from critics—and now that the rest of us have had the opportunity to tune in, it hasn’t fared much better.

Many HBO loyalists are already commenting on the shop drop in quality for their Sunday night viewing:

HBO Sunday nights going from Succession to The Idol pic.twitter.com/Al1DoWi3fo — Aaron Serna (@AaronSerna) June 5, 2023

oh the idol is BAD bad i cannot believe this monstrosity is replacing succession sunday pic.twitter.com/nZGN43nofX — rachel sennott oscar campaign manager (@madmens4e7) June 5, 2023

Oof.

Look, it brings us no pleasure to see The Idol flop like this! Regardless of your thoughts on Euphoria, that show became an immediate cultural phenomenon so we had hopes Levinson’s splashy follow-up would be worth tuning into week after week.

Plus, the ensemble is filled with folks we’re kind of obsessed with: Queer icons Troye Sivan, Hari Nef, and Dan Levy—not to mention comedic scene stealer Rachel Sennott, Blackpink K-pop star Jennie, and some great character actors like Jane Adams and Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

Image Credit: ‘The Idol,’ HBO

But their combined talents couldn’t save The Idol from itself. Dubbed “florid and sleazy” by Rotten Tomatoes, the drama actually holds a significant distinction for HBO: It’s the network’s lowest rated series. Ever.

Even after all the negative buzz, curiosity got the better of us and we couldn’t help but tune in. Here’s what a few viewers had to say:

The Idol is simultaneously awful self-parody, a pretentious art project, and grotesquely exploitative of its subject matter. Sam Levinson's dialogue is about as natural as a chicken nugget. The Weekend's performance is awful. It feels like a show made by CIS men cause it is. pic.twitter.com/7gEid4lxLB — Lord Edge (@cgd0911) June 5, 2023

What’s most galling about The Idol so far is how clever and subversive it thinks it is. You can see Sam Levinson patting himself on the back with every line. But there’s nothing under the (admittedly) glossy surface. It’s empty. Lily Rose-Depp is intriguing, though. That’s it. pic.twitter.com/q78xHa1BBZ — Brandon Lewis (@blewis1103) June 5, 2023

And it seems to be The Weeknd who’s getting the harshest review of the show. A Variety headline shared after the premiere rather bluntly asks: “Why Are the Weeknd’s Acting Skills Nonexistent?”

Twitter’s no letting him off the hook either:

I was kinda vibing with THE IDOL *until* the weeknd showed up — Alison Herman (@aherman2006) June 5, 2023

Just watched #TheIdol and Jesus Christ it’s like a student film with a big budget. Sam Levinson is trying to be deep but his writing is just fucking weird. Also The Weeknd’s character is fucking creepy as fuck and makes me hate the actual Weeknd — Peter v2.5 (@peterropp) June 5, 2023

Tried to finish the idol and i don't know why they tried to make the weeknd be like christian grey pic.twitter.com/FJhy4X6WTE — Chris redfield (@maricaperry2) June 5, 2023

Interestingly, the part of the show anyone seems to be enjoying is the original song The Weeknd made with Madonna for its soundtrack, which we reported last week is already being hailed as a certified summer bop.

Maybe Tesfaye should’ve just stuck with music?

The Weeknd looking up The Idol reviews pic.twitter.com/Qk4zAsx1jQ — CM (@conormurrayTM) May 23, 2023

Sam Levinson reading people’s reaction to #THEIDOL from his burner account pic.twitter.com/FTSR5MuZff — I have so many questions? (@english_shamar) June 5, 2023

Despite the pans, we’re going to find it hard to resist tuning in week after week—if for no other reason than to see more of gorgeous musician-turned-actor Moses Sumney walking around poolside in short shorts.