Short skirts in public, a Chick-fil-A preacher, & a sweaty back on the mat

Watch nine must-see queer period pieces set in the mid-20th century, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Luis Suarez wore a fun and femme outfit.
@luissuarez.trainerMe abroad….
CJ Lynn cruised the airport.
@cj_lynn #lgbt #gayss #fyp #gayboy #airport ♬ smash
Charlie Puth used an 808 drum.
@charlieputhIsn’t this neat??
Ely Cohen‘s back caught the mat.
@ely_fitnesscoach I swear the mat was stuck to my lower back. #fitness #fitnesscoach #calisthenics #abworkout ♬ Love You So – The King Khan & BBQ Show
A Lady Gaga fan got the surprise of a lifetime.
@katietutusphotography The moment you tell your son he’s going to a baseball game and you’re actually bringing him to see Lady Gaga sing his favorite songHe didn’t know, and he didn’t realize till this exact moment. #ladygaga #yourbiggestfan #chromaticaball #foryou @ladygaga ♬ original sound – Katie Mathieu
Dexter Shack confronted a hater.
@dextershack Youtube: Dexter Shack #fyp #pride #dextershack ♬ Gogo Dance – El Alfa & Chael Produciendo
Holly West channeled Fergie.
@hollyeet lets play some basketball!!! #fergienationalanthem ♬ original sound – holly
Arthur Nory got wet.
@arthurnory Day offff #fyp #off ♬ original sound – Ammy Reid
Tyler hyped the boys.
@ell_chartrand If you dont have a friend like Tyler, im sorry #fyp #funny #trending ♬ original sound – Ell
And 1946 the movie exposed the Bible.
@1946themovie Replying to @Troy G. Turgeau The Bible never condemns ##homosexualityor ##lgbtq##1946themovie##translation##mistranslation##biblehistory##bibletranslation##christiantiktok ♬ original sound – 1946 The Movie
7 Comments
Chrisk
So masterbaters got changed into homosexuals. I’ve never heard of that but knowing the BS in the bible has changed over and over to fit the times it totally makes sense. Not to mention most Christians will just cherry pick through most of it. Assuming they’ve even read it.
SK310
Why do we reward people for being able to remember 10 seconds of cringey dancing? That Arthur guy didn’t do anything but look absolutely ridiculous.
SFMike
He’s more worried about his hair and not getting water up his nose than he is about dancing.
JTinToronto
So does that mean that only homosexuals masturbate? Now? I know that isn’t true. 99% of men are masturbators. The other 1% are liars. lol
TimidTim
How could anyone possibly even take Chick-Fil-A seriously after that last commercial of there’s where the voice over refers to their sandwich as “scrumpDIDDLYumptious”? So now they’re literally admitting they’re the Ned Flanders of all the chicken fast food establishments.
SFHarry
Does it bother anyone else when someone does everything they can to draw attention to themselves and then complains that people are staring?
bachy
I hear you. But apparently attention-starved azzh0les can be found across the entire sexual-identity spectrum.