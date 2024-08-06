Hot Thigh Summer™ is not slowing down.

While gays have been rockin’ 5 inch seams or less for years, the heteros have been jumping on the short shorts bandwagon ever since Paul Mescal sent a clairon call by proudly flaunting his hairy hams to the world.

Since then, breeder hunks like Chris Pine, Jake Gyllenhaal and Milo Ventimiglia have continued his legacy by eschewing the heteronormative fashion norms that have been telling dudes to mask their juicy loins in horrendous knee-length half-pants for decades.

And while some members of Gen Z have been trying to get us all back on the baggy cargo train, even GQ can’t deny the power of the exposed male upper leg as their new fashion editorial will attest.

The style rag enlisted the services of 14 entertainers and creatives to show off their skimpiest shorts of the summer with out hunk Brandon Flynn leading the charge.

All hail the leggy legend!

Brandon Flynn photographed by Bowen Fernie for @GQMagazine’s Summer short shorts portfolio



?: https://t.co/OiVP0WpyxY pic.twitter.com/8kPHEHrNAJ — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 6, 2024

In the spread, the 13 Reasons Why actor rocked a pair of J Crew’s 5 inch khakis that he perfectly accessorized with crew socks and black penny loafers.

Category is: slutty prep school chic.

The 30-year-old re-shared an image from the shoot to his Instagram Story with the comment: “shorter the shorts, closer to God.”

Can I get a GAymen!

In the accompanying GQ article, Flynn, who the mag noted arrived to the shoot in “teeny” gym shorts, espoused his theory as to why guys are being bolder about displaying their assets through fashion.

“I think we’re more interested in showing different parts of our bodies,” he told the outlet. “It’s almost like going back to the dandy period, where thighs and calves are considered erogenous and sexy.”

Joining Flynn in the shoot were fellow short shorts aficionados like Outer Banks star Chase Stokes, Beyonce‘s model nephew Julez Smith, former MTV VJ Simon Rex, NYC Council member Chi Ossé, fashion consultant Nick Wooster, photographer Quil Lemons, artist Oscar yi Hou, and musician Jonah Almost, among others.

Beyond the photo shoot, Flynn has been championing the thicc thigh renaissance IRL too.

Recent shots have shown the Manhunt star living his best life in a skin-tight sunga swimsuit at the beach.

Flynn sizzled posing in the popular Brazilian-cut swimwear while hanging with a bunch of friends on the sand.

In June, his Pride celebrations included waiting for the subway in a plaid miniskirt that perfectly balanced his thirsty manspread.

He took the moment to honor the queer community and also professed his happiness for his sobriety journey.

“Ok. Happy pride! Grateful to be sober, grateful to be proud, love you all xx,” he captioned the image that should be immediately used in all NYC MTA marketing.

It’s fantastic that more and more guys (of all sexualities) are feeling comfortable enough in their own skin to show off more of it. Wear that crop top and slip into those booty shorts, my kings!

And while it may make it more difficult figuring out what team your short short-wearing crush at the gym is on, it creates a safer place for all to express themselves more freely, while increasing the amount of scantily-clad eye candy. It’s win-win situation.

So as you enjoy the rest of your summer rockin’ 5 inch, 3 inch, or whatever length inseam you want, let’s take a minute to respectfully gaze at our newly crowned thighmaster below: