Side-by-side video shows Trump supporters simultaneously demanding to count and stop counting votes

A side-by-side video of Trump supporters in the battleground states of Arizona and Michigan has been making the rounds on social media and it’s legit batsh*t crazy.
Both videos were recorded yesterday.
In Arizona, Trump supporters shouted “Count that vote! Count that vote!” as poll counters tallied up the ballots in what is proving to be a very tight race that still remains uncalled.
Meanwhile, over in Michigan, Trump supporters yelled “Stop the vote! Stop the vote!” as it was becoming more and more clear that Trump was going to lose the state.
The AP eventually called Michigan for Biden shortly before 6 p.m. EST yesterday.
Sooooo which is it guys? Should they keep counting or should they stop? Should we have a democracy or should we not?
Trump supporters: "Stop the vote!"
Also Trump supporters: "Count that vote!"#election2020 pic.twitter.com/ctyIop97gf
— The Recount (@therecount) November 5, 2020
Another video that has been circulating shows Trump supporters chanting “Fox News sucks! Fox News sucks!” after the conservative news network prematurely called Arizona for Biden yesterday.
“They’re actually chanting Fox News Sucks” pic.twitter.com/XqfiHln6Mt
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) November 5, 2020
Unlike Trump and his supporters, Biden and his camp have remained level-headed throughout this agonizingly slow process and have repeatedly said that all eligible votes must be counted to ensure everyone’s voice is heard.
Every vote must be counted. pic.twitter.com/kWLGRfeePK
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 5, 2020
Related: Super informed Republican voters in North Dakota elected a guy who died of COVID-19 last month
4 Comments
WSnyder
Ah Yes, the Fascism loving GOP would love if only Trump votes were counted and all others just burned. The 1st Amendment only applies to Fox, the 2nd Only to them and all the other’s they have No Clue what they are.
Liquid Silver
Schrodinger’s Republican. It depends on whether you open the box or not as to whether the vote is Republican.
In either case, it must, to them, be counted as Republican.
Mister P
The repugnants certainly don’t want a fair election with as many as possible voting. Unfortunately the Dems can’t get everyone to vote who should be voting.
cuteguy
It’s obvious to anyone with a brain that Chump supporters talk through both sides of their mouths. Can’t wait til this current prez is out on his fat azz