The silence from ‘And Just Like That…’ on Chris Noth sexual assault allegations is deafening

It’s been four days since actor Chris Noth was accused of sexually assaulting numerous women and we still haven’t heard a peep from anyone at WarnerMedia, HBO, or “And Just Like That…”

Last Thursday, two different women told The Hollywood Reporter that Noth abused them on separate occasions in 2004 and 2015. The women don’t know each other and reached out to the magazine independently and months apart from one another, but their stories were alarmingly similar. A day later, a third woman told The Daily Beast she, too, was sexually abused by Noth in 2010.

Noth has denied the accusations, calling them “categorically false.”

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false,” he said. “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross.”

He added, “It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

So far, nobody involved with “And Just Like That…” has commented on the matter except for Bridget Moynahan, who reprised her role as Mr. Big’s ex-wife Natasha Naginsky in last week’s episode. And what she said is, um, not great.

“I don’t know anything,” the 50-year-old actress told Elle over the weekend. “It would be inappropriate for me to comment on things I don’t have any knowledge of.”

While Moynahan may not know anything, surely she could have come up with something better than a shrug-your-shoulders “next question” response. That said, it’s still more than any of her colleagues have said so far.

Producer Michael Patrick King and the show’s three leading ladies–Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristen Davis–have all been radio silent, going about their business as if the show’s leading man isn’t now being investigated by LAPD. It’s a strange response for a show that claims to be about female empowerment and challenging the patriarchy.

Here’s what’s being said on Twitter…

I 100% believe the women who came forward about Chris Noth and know that there are many more women who have yet to come forward. — kris rehl (@krisrehl) December 16, 2021

believe women when they try to tell you men abused them whether it’s sexual, physical, emotional, psychological, financial. stand up for them. even if it’s your friend, someone you respect, or a fan of- like Chris Noth. stop putting abusive men on pedestals. stop staying silent — Monica Fay (@MsMonicaFay) December 17, 2021

Any comment on Chris Noth? The SATC cast has been mighty silent since the story first broke. — lyle (@Lylexxxx) December 17, 2021

And just like that… all those seasons of two different Law and Orders, the entirety of The Good Wife and Sex and the City, rendered unwatchable. Way to go Chris Noth, you vile asshole. — Mx. Amadi Lovelace (@amaditalks) December 16, 2021

If your response to the Chris Noth allegations is, "How do these guys get away with it?" the answer is, "You." The people who speak out don't have to ask that question. We know all too well. Ignorance. Silence. Indifference. — Tess Rafferty (@TessRafferty) December 19, 2021

This whole Chris Noth saga shows how much women were taught to just stay silent on actual serious situations. Thankfully those silent days are gone. — Farah (@farah_v_) December 18, 2021

I read those Chris Noth accusations. They are hard to read. Brutal. Believe women. — Stephanie Alison Walker (@Littof) December 16, 2021

Since the story broke, Noth has been dropped by his agent and had his commercial for Peloton yanked. A deal to sell his tequila brand, Ambhar, for $12 million has also reportedly been scrapped.

Queerty reached out the WarnerMedia for comment but did not hear back by press time.