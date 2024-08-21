Image Credit: Instagram, @bebetter_tryharder

You know that feeling when you’re in public and you lock eyes with someone, but you can’t tell if it’s because they’re trying to get your attention or because they just happen to be awkwardly staring in your direction?

Well, that’s not the case in a video that’s going viral on Twitter X—to the tune of 11 million views and counting—featuring a silver fox who notices the guy sitting across from him on a subway train dropping some not-so-subtle signals.

“This guys is flirting with me,” the caption says as Charli XCX’s “Apple” plays over a series of playful winks and smiles. Their wordless interaction is honestly adorable, and it’s not hard to understand why the internet is absolutely eating it up.

But you can’t believe everything you see online! We’re not witnessing some accidental meet-cute—this is the work of business partners and content creators Garrett Swann, 55, and Bennett Chin, 37, who happen to be married!

That’s right, these two are extremely “couple goals,” and apparently they have a knack for filming flirty content on the New York City subway. Oh, to be a fly on those train car walls!

“They’re so gorgeous I could burst into tears,” one X user writes. “I love them so much wtf and I need to be in the middle if possible?,” adds another.

Yeah, Swann and Chin are pretty damn good at being handsome hubbies online—so good, in fact, it’s practically their job! Married now for over four years, they’ve got highly enviable social feeds, filled with funny videos, couples pics, and plenty of brand partnerships.

They even have their own brand, Alphx, a stylish and inclusive men’s underwear line, and you’ll be pleased to know that neither of them are shy about showing off the product:

But they’re definitely not just doing it for the ‘Gram. Both were already established influencers in their own respect when they met and, ahead of their wedding in the summer of 2020, Swann shared a heartfelt message about meeting the love of his life:

“Throughout my life growing up, it was impossible for me (and others) to marry. I am beyond grateful that finally at 51, I have Bennett Chin in my life and I get marry him. This has been a dream come true wandering through all the many years of loneliness trying to find the ONE that completes me. We have come so far for equal rights for LGBTQ+ and let’s keep the hope alive.”

X users who just learned about Swann and Chin via the viral subway video have been delightfully surprised to learn that the two are a couple, writing their marriage makes them believe in love (as well as other, much raunchier things we shouldn’t print here).

Some are even taking the opportunity to share their favorite TikToks of the husbands being adorable together in public—and there’s a lot to choose from!

In a 2020 interview, Swann opened up about why he decided to pursue a career in the influencer space in his 50s, and why it’s important for him so share his life with the world as a married gay man:

“I just want to put [out] a good positive energy because I’ve been through a lot of adversities in my life, and so I’m able to take my experience and share it with others, and make it their experience… I think it’s really important to put positive energy out there, and talk about things that I do—how to have a long, healthy life—but there’s not a lot of guys out there [who are] my age doing what I’m doing.”

Well, Garrett, we hope you and your Beau keep at it for a long, long time. We definitely don’t mind watching along!

Scroll down below for a few more of our favorite couples pics from Swann and Chin’s Instagram pages: