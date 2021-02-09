‘It’s a Sin’ star Olly Alexander wants you to know: He’s a witch

Olly Alexander, lead singer of the pop group Years & Years and star of the upcoming HBO series It’s a Sin just made a public declaration: he wants the world to know he’s a witch.
“I identified as a Wiccan before I identified as gay,” Alexander told The Sun. “I’m into cemeteries – I like anything spooky. I’ve got so many decks of tarot cards.”
“I loved the craft so much,” he added. “My first ever job in the Forest of Dean was working at this shop called Moonstones. They sold spell books and gems and crystals and incense. So my flat is basically Moonstones.”
Alexander also recently bewitched audiences in the UK with his leading performance in It’s a Sin. The show has already become a hit for Channel 4, and has earned rave reviews prior to its debut stateside. Alexander has also become a vocal proponent of HIV education as a result of playing his role, Ritchie Tozer, a man afflicted by AIDS.
“There has been amazing progress in the fight against this virus thanks to the early activists who fought for research, for funding, for humanity,” Alexander said in a video posted to Instagram. Alexander posted the video as part of HIV Awareness Week, encouraging his followers to know their HIV status through testing.
“This means today we have PrEP, a pill that you can take to stop you contracting HIV,” he continued. “We have effective medication that stops you getting sick if you are HIV-positive, and stops you from passing it on to any partners. Charities like Terrence Higgins Trust [a UK-based HIV charity] are there to support you with whatever you need, whatever your result. So, let’s celebrate this amazing progress by taking a test and knowing our status.”
It’s a Sin debuts in the US February 18.
rural queer socialist
Apparently ‘wiccan’-mindedness – e.g.
“I like anything spooky. I’ve got so many decks of tarot cards.”
promotes un-scientific superstition, wasteful spending on entertainment, and emotional manipulation.
So an excellent encouragement for people to explore wicca … NOT!
Cam
Similar to him being Mormon, Evangelical, Scientologist, etc.
Donston
I don’t really see why he compared “Wiccan” to “gay”. That’s like saying “I identified as ‘Christian’ before ‘gay”. And it seems as if he sees Wiccan as more of an aesthetic than anything else. (“I like anything spooky”, come on). It reminds me of Tilda Swinton seeing herself as “queer” because she doesn’t feel like she’s “normal”. You realize that for a lot of people this identity stuff is mostly about ego, sociology, general psychology, how you want folks to perceive you rather than legit sense of self, practice, faith, where you are in the gender, romantic, sexual, affection, emotional investment, commitment spectrum. And I guess that is what it is. Honestly, I’m just over then “label” peddling and the constant validation seeking some “queers” indulge. But, do you. The “dark arts” have always been a thing for people who’ve felt oppressed, ostracized, “different”.
hansniemeijer
Go watch “It’s a sin”. Almost nobody cared when AIDS came into this world. What a difference with Covid-19.