Since coming out as bisexual, popular radio host says guys won’t stop sending him their nudes

Iain Lee is a popular British radio host, comedian, and reality TV personality. Last summer he made headlines when he came out as bisexual during a live episode of his TalkRADIO show. Now he says guys won’t stop sending him their unsolicited nudes.

“I had like the tiniest glimpse of what it might be like to be a woman online,” Lee tells Metro in a new interview. “What I mean by that is, I started getting people sliding into my DMs.”

“On Instagram I started getting young men sending me topless muscle shots. I got a couple of c*ck pics and I got a few ‘I’d love to meet you for a drink,’ but they weren’t even my type. My type is kind of–these were all younger men.”

Lee calls the whole situation “weird” and not particularly “flattering.”

“It made me uncomfortable,” the 47-year-old admitted, “and I didn’t like it.”

Lee hasn’t exactly had the easiest time coming out.

Shortly after revealing he is bisexual, he tweeted: “This week I kind of came out on air as bi and the support has been nuts. So like thanks. I’ll probably delete this tweet as I still feel embarrassed and ashamed and weird but I’m working on it.”

As promised, the tweet has since been deleted.

Not long after that, Lee said his family had stopped talking to him.

“Childish, disappointing and very sad,” he tweeted last August. “I expected more from family when strangers have been so kind.”

Asked by Metro this week whether he has a boyfriend, Lee responded, “I’m not in a relationship with a bloke, that’s not where my head is at at the moment. Who knows? But at the moment that’s not where I see things going.”

