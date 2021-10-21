Since coming out as bisexual, Ronen Rubinstein has used his platform to help change the world

This profile is part of Queerty’s 2021 Out For Good series, recognizing public figures who’ve had the courage to come out and make a difference in the past year, in celebration of National Coming Out Day on October 11.

Name: Ronen Rubinstein, 27

Bio: Though he’s been acting since he was a teenager, Rubinstein’s breakout role came in 2015 when he appeared on Netflix‘s hit series Orange Is The New Black. In 2020, he landed a starring role on Ryan Murphy‘s 9-1-1: Lone Star, playing an openly gay firefighter and recovering opioid addict. And this past summer, he booked a spot on Murphy’s American Horror Stories.

Coming out: In an April 2021 interview with Variety, Rubinstein came out as bisexual, saying, “I fully identify as bisexual. I literally just got goosebumps saying that. It feels so good to talk about it, it feels so good to finally be comfortable with it.”

In a follow-up interview with ET Canada, he said he was inspired to come out by his fans, explaining, “I hear their extremely personal and intimate stories. They felt like they are able to open up to me. I felt like the least I could do is be honest with them and open up to them.”

And in June, he opened up to People about how coming out strengthened his relationship with his girlfriend, actress Jessica Parker Kennedy, saying, “Sometimes it can be a lot to lay that onto your partner. It’s not the easiest transition, but she’s handled it beautifully and respectfully. Her support was all I needed.”

Chosen Family: Since sharing his truth, Rubenstein has embraced being an LGBTQ representative and role model, partnering with groups like True Colors United and the Marsha P. Johnson Institute to raise awareness for queer issues. He’s also created a global charitable candlelight initiative in support of the healthcare workers and first responders on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and he volunteered with Michelle Obama’s non-partisan voter registration organization in 2020.