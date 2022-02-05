Sing Proud: Breaking down the 2022 Queerties noms for best Queer Anthem

Queerties voting has opened once again, and we can’t wait to announce the winners and celebrate at our awards ceremony on March 1.

No doubt as we all take to the dance floor, we may hear one or all of these anthems to get our blood pumping. Each tune features the stylings of a queer artist, sharing their truth, and singing out and proud.

Vote now for Best Queer Anthem in the Queerties through February 22.

Years & Years vs. Kylie Minogue, “Starstruck (Remix)”

Ollie Alexander crooning with one of the great pop divas? Yes, please.

Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

What more do we need than a sizzling Lil Nax X singing a song about hooking up based on a great, gay romance?

Trans techno-pop diva Petras won us over with this tongue-in-cheek ode to her cleavage.

Vincint, “Kill My Heart”

This sensuous dance anthem gets us ready to bump and grind (and maybe a bit more) every time we hear it.

Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart”

God bless Elton John, still cranking out pop hits into his 70s and rocking out with upcoming new talent like Dua Lipa.

King Princess, “House Burn Down”

Speaking of sensual pop anthems, this King Princess jam combines 80s-style synth bass with a dark Euro-pop melody. The result has us ready to party until the house burns down.

Orville Peck, “Born This Way”

People once mused that “Born This Way” might be the queerest song of all time. They clearly didn’t hear this country reimagining from a very masked, very gay Orville Peck.

Leave it to professional twink Sivan to croon out a big gay power ballad.

Melissa Ethridge, “One Way Out”

Leather-lunged Melissa Ethridge would just like to remind everyone: she will always know how to rock.

Brothers Osborne, “Younger Me”

We’re not sure if the recently-out TJ Osborne penned this song to his younger self, or to a generation of young LGBTQ kids. Either way, we love it.

