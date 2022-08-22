Singapore decriminalizes gay sex… but it’s not all good news

Authorities in Singapore have announced the territory is lifting its British colonial-era law against same-sex sexual activity. The move follows years of legal challenges from campaigners. LGBTQ advocates across Asia and the wider world have welcomed the move.

However, when announcing the move yesterday on national TV, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the city-state would also act to ensure marriage between one man and one woman only is protected by the law. This would make it harder for same-sex marriage to become a reality.

Despite that setback, the repeal of 377A has been celebrated by many.

In changing the law, Singapore is following in the wake of India, Thailand and Taiwan. Until now, authorities voiced support for keeping 377a on the books, saying it reflected Singapore’s traditional values. However, they promised not to enforce it.

Loong suggested yesterday that society had shifted.

“This is the right thing to do, and something that most Singaporeans will accept.”

He said ditching 377A brings the country’s laws in line with “current social mores, and I hope, provide some relief to gay Singaporeans.”

Local activists react to Singapore law change

Local gay activist Johnson Ong told the BBC, “We finally did it, and we’re ecstatic that this discriminatory, antiquated law is finally going to be off the books. There’s a sense that maybe it took a little too long, but it had to happen, you know. Today we are very, very happy.”

Ong was critical of moves to enshrine opposite-sex marriage in the law. He told GLAAD, “Even after acknowledging that 377A has through the decades caused considerable hardship, emotional damage and harmed the lives and families of those affected by the law, they continue to beat us down, instead of lifting us up and helping us heal.”

Roy Tan, another local activist, said in a statement, “I am elated and relieved for Singapore’s LGBT community.”

Tan said although not being enforced, 377A impacted LGBTQ representation in the media and other areas of daily life.

“The retention of Section 377A causes a trickle-down effect which influences many of the rules and guidelines governing the lives of LGBT individuals in Singapore,” said Tan.

“I look forward to a future where we can hold our heads up high as equals in the eyes of the law instead of living as marginalized, second-class citizens in our own country.”

Hopes for marriage one day

Instagram influencers and activists Andee Chua and Hugo Liu (originally from Taiwan) are based in Singapore. They took to social media to celebrate the announcement.

“Last night was super emotional for us. And we woke up today feeling legit — we feel seen, heard, and most importantly, LEGAL,” they said.

“While long overdue, this is an important milestone for the LGBTQ+ community in Singapore, and we should be celebrating this win. Honestly, we did not imagine that it could happen within our lifetime. There are still a lot of emotions to process.”

Engaged, the men now wish to marry.

“We look forward to getting married, starting a family here in Singapore, and enjoying the same rights as heterosexual couples. But question is, do we have to wait another 15 years for that to happen legally?

“For now, let us acknowledge the progress, celebrate the win, check in with our LGBTQ+ peers and families around us (some might need more time to process), stay hydrated, and look out for one another as one community.”