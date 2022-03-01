Singapore’s highest court upholds gay sex ban for this frustrating reason

Singapore’s highest court yesterday upheld the country’s ban on gay sex. It reasoned that as authorities no longer enforce the ban, it cannot be ruled to violate anyone’s rights.

Local activists have filed numerous legal applications in recent years to try and get the ban dumped.

The legislation, known as Section 377A, dates back to colonial-era times. It threatens any man charged and found guilty with two years in jail. It doesn’t apply to women.

The Singapore High Court upheld the ban in 2020, with the judge saying even though it hasn’t been used in several years, it “serves the purpose of safeguarding public morality by showing societal moral disapproval of male homosexual acts.”

Three local activists challenged this ruling in an appeals court. They say the ban is unconstitutional.

In a written judgment issued yesterday, Singapore’s Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon acknowledged the law had “long been a lightning rod for polarization” but said it did not breach the constitution.

Menon said it was “unenforceable” as Singapore authorities do not plan to prosecute anyone for having gay sex. The Attorney-General´s Chambers has previously said such prosecutions would not be in the public interest.

Because of this, Menon said Section 377A does not deprive a person of the right to life or personal liberty under Article 9 of Singapore’s constitution.

Although local activists are disappointed, they see a silver lining in the fact the judge, on record, said that Section 377A is “unenforceable.”

The lead applicant, Dr. Roy Tan, issued a statement in response to the ruling.

“I regard today’s Court of Appeal judgment on Tan Seng Kee vs. AG as a partial but significant victory for the LGBT community. Although, on the surface, it may be disheartening that the Apex Court has not ruled Section 377A unconstitutional, it has however declared the statute ‘unenforceable.’

“This will have numerous legal and social ramifications that will play out in the months and years to come … The judgment also exerts pressure on Parliament to debate the issue and decide whether or not to repeal 377A entirely – a law that is unenforceable cannot be on the statute books.”

Another of the applicants is Johnson Ong, a well-known local DJ, Big Kid.

In a statement, he said, “I am disappointed with the outcome but the ruling does not mean the end of the community’s pursuit for equality. I want to thank my fellow litigants, our respective legal counsels and everyone who has shown us overwhelming support over the years.

“I want to reiterate the devastating impact of S377A on the mental and physical well-being of the LGBTQ+ community. It encourages discriminatory treatment towards queer people and denies the equal rights and protection that LGBTQ+ Singaporeans deserve.”