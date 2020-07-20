Singer Avery Wilson comes out as bisexual on his 25th birthday

Singer Avery Wilson has come out as bisexual. Wilson rose to prominence in the 2012 season of The Voice, when he was aged just 16. Wilson didn’t win but made a big enough impression to be later signed by RCA.

Originally from Hamden, Connecticut, Wilson took to Twitter with mark his 25th birthday on Saturday. Posting about his sexuality, he simply said: “I’m bisexual. Ok bye 👋🏾”

I’m bisexual . Ok bye 👋🏾 — Avery Wilson (@AveryWilson) July 18, 2020

At the time of writing, the tweet has had over 350,000 likes and 7,000 comments.

Many commentators have applauded Wilson for speaking his truth. Others have said they suspected as much, while others – predictably – have accused him of opting for bisexual instead of gay because… well, the concept of being bisexual seemingly remains hard for some people to get their heads around.

Others – even more predictably – have quoted the Bible at him and insinuated he’s going to hell.

Wilson followed it up with a longer statement on his Instagram. He said, “In my eyes, life isn’t about being perfect. It’s about growth, evolving, setting & smashing goals and most importantly happiness and LOVE. I’m all about perfecting my love of self while not being afraid to love whoever I want, however I want. That real ENTANGLEMENT type shit 😆!

“I’ve always personally faced but publicly never answered one HUGE question about myself—all because I wanted my privacy and I felt like my business, is just that—MY business. Well, things just don’t work that way when your known on a big social scale 🤷🏾‍♂️😂! TODAY, all questions and speculations of the past, now have a present definitive answer! To finally answer the question….YES, I’m a bisexual man who’s in love with LOVE. I AM WHO I AM and I LOVE WHO I LOVE. Always have and always will! ❤️”

On Twitter, Wilson responded to some of the commentators, including some who responded with disbelief to him being bisexual.

“There is no i between for me sir. I like woman and men! The bus stops here stop trying to paint your narrative on others. WHOS NEXT !?”

There is no i between for me sir . I like woman and men ! The bus stops here stop trying to paint your narrative on others . WHOS NEXT !? — Avery Wilson (@AveryWilson) July 19, 2020

On Sunday evening, Wilson posted again on the beauty of living one’s authentic self: “Be real with yourself and everything else falls in place.”

Be real with yourself and everything else falls in place . — Avery Wilson (@AveryWilson) July 20, 2020

