Singer casablanca’s latest bop ‘Undetectable’ brings a powerful message of resilience

In a world where queer voices are still often silenced or ignored, Italian-born singer-songwriter casablanca is breaking through with his raw, unapologetic music that delves deep into the queer experience.

The London-based singer-songwriter is making waves with his ’90s-influenced rock that explores the complexities of queer life with unfiltered honesty, and his new song “Undetectable” is no exception.

The song is a powerful anthem for those who are HIV-positive and undetectable, reminding us that HIV is no longer a death sentence and that those who are undetectable cannot transmit the virus to others. The song is written from a deeply personal perspective, with casablanca dedicating it to his many friends who are living with HIV.

The artist tells Queerty “It’s a song about progress and resilience. A song written to spread the U message and also exorcise my fears. I hope it will benefit people who are undetectable, people who are negative and people who still think that HIV is a death sentence.”

The music video for the track only furthers this sentiment. Through the use of archival footage from the ’80s and ’90s contributed by institutions such as The Terrence Higgins Trust and the San Francisco History Center, casablanca and director Jordan Martin created a dreamy, vintage aesthetic that gives off a vibe reminiscent of VHS footage, adding to the nostalgic feel of the song.

“I saw Jordan Martin’s video for Fontaines DC and I immediately thought we had to work together for this song. His style is so grungy, low-fi and relatable. A proper VHS dream.” Casablanca shares with Queerty. “I’m so lucky that institutions like The Terrence Higgins Trust, The Bishopsgate Institute, San Francisco History Center and TLA Releasing have contributed to the video with some striking footage from the ’80s and the ’90s.”

With his raw, dialogue-driven approach, casablanca’s songs explore, through his own personal lens, what it means to be queer and vulnerable in an uncertain world. From the anthemic “Undetectable” to the reflective “I Wish I Was Born Straight” and the emotive “Drama in the Calm,” casablanca’s music continues to challenge conventions and push boundaries. As he works on new music set to release later this year, there’s no doubt that he will continue to succeed in his mission of “queering up Britpop”.

