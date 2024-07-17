Queer singer Lee Lewis dropped his debut EP Something Burning earlier this year. The seven-song collection dabbles in pop, soul, and R&B and explores a wide array of moods and emotions, tackling themes of heartbreak and abuse, as well as resilience, pride, and self-discovery.

In a recent interview with Ebony, the 29-year-old said, “My music is truly my freest self. Not only is it honest in the stories and experiences that I’m telling, but also in my voice and my singing. It’s the combo of my musical influences, history, family, singing, traumas, joys and stories presenting themselves together in the music. It’s the most unified and free that I ever felt.”

Queerty caught up with Lee for our “Top 10 Tracks” column, where we ask our favorite queer musicians about the music that inspires them. Here’s what he had to say…

What song do you currently have on repeat:

Kaytranada & Durand Bernarr’s “Weird.” This song is soooo funky and sexy. And both queer artists! And Black! You have Durand’s killer vocals, and Kaytra doing his usual amazingness. It’s a hit!

Current favorite album by a queer artist:

My current fave by a queer artist is easily and without a doubt Charlotte Day Wilson’s Cyan Blue. The vocals, the layering, the production and story-telling are always ace with her. Homegirl inspires me big time. She’s queen!

First big concert you ever attended and what you remember most about it:

If I remember correctly, it was Lil Bow Wow, ages ago haha. I went with my cousins. I had on a cute little rocawear fit. One of us has the photos. I’ve gotta share it soon.

Go-to song (or album) when you want to feel empowered:

100% Anti by Rihanna. Rih is my girl. I’ve been a Navy since 7th or 8th grade. She gave on this album. “Needed Me.” “Sex with Me.” “Work.” “Kiss It Better.” It’s all about empowerment!

Best music video ever made and why:

I have to give two… Busta Rhymes’ “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See” and Janet Jackson’s “If.” Busta and Hype Williams is an unstoppable duo. The cinematography, outfits, delivery was on point. And then of course Janet brings her usual sickening choreography. Someday I wanna give some choreo! Some day!

First album you ever purchased and the impact it had on you:

First album that I purchased was Justice’s self-titled album. All of the kids in school were playing it. It was my first venture into anything in the electronic space. And since then I’ve wanted to do some songs in that space. I’d die to be featured on a Justice track.

Best cover song recorded by a queer artist and why:

Easy! George Michael covering Stevie Wonder’s “They Won’t Go When I Go.“ How could you not love this cover? He really captured the gut wrenching feeling of the song and Stevie’s writing. Both legends!

Go-to song (or album) when you need to unwind:

I’m sorry, but here’s another two answer-answer for ya! Madonna’s “Hung Up.” It’s electric. ABBA sample. Absolutely iconic track. And then of course, I have to give it to Beyoncé’s “Virgo’s Groove.” Vocals for days. Beyoncé doing Beyoncé, and me attempting to haha. Also I’m a Virgo. ♍

Dream queer music collab (alive or dead):

Choosing one answer here is just crazy! So, I’m going to give two (again). Sam Smith and Janelle Monae. Sam, because we would devour some vocals together. In The Lonely Hour is that album. And Janelle because they are a brilliant creative. And so proudly Black! Also they are a sci-fi geek like me.

Queer artist who’s had the greatest influence on your work and why:

Probably Luther Vandross. He’s the singer’s singer. One of the best voices of all time. I’ve studied his runs and embellishments. He’s really the vocal blueprint!

Before you go, check out the music video for Lee's song "Willing & Able" from his EP Something Burning.

